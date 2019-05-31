Guard training well underway in California

FT. IRWIN, Ca. (KIFI/KIDK) - A month of military exercises are now underway for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
More than 500 eastern Idaho soldiers are participating in the brigade's 29-day rotation. That includes about 400 soldiers from the 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment.
The regiment has headquarters and headquarters battery in Pocatello. It includes the A Battery in Blackfoot, Detachment 1, A Battery in Preston, B Battery in Rexburg, Detachment 1, B battery in St. Anthony, C Battery in Burley, F Company, 145th Brigade Support Battallion in Idaho Falls and Detachment 1, F Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion in Rigby.