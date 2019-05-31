Guard training well underway in California

Idaho Army National Guard Idaho Army National Guard Capt. Micheal Winchester, of Jefferson County, ID> a JAG officer with 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, helps set up the Tactical operations center this week at the National training Center

Idaho Army National Guard Idaho Army National Guard Capt. Micheal Winchester, of Jefferson County, ID> a JAG officer with 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, helps set up the Tactical operations center this week at the National training Center

FT. IRWIN, Ca. (KIFI/KIDK) - A month of military exercises are now underway for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

More than 500 eastern Idaho soldiers are participating in the brigade's 29-day rotation. That includes about 400 soldiers from the 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment.

Sgt. Mason Cutrer Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Colton Hanning , Bravo Company, 148th Field Artillery Regiment, is a 13B cannon crew member assigned to a M109A6 Paladin Hanning is also an electrical engineering student at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. He said he is excited to be at the National Training Center to use the knowledge and skills that he has learned from both his military and civilian education to teach and guide his Soldiers throughout the training rotation.

Sgt. Mason Cutrer Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Colton Hanning , Bravo Company, 148th Field Artillery Regiment, is a 13B cannon crew member assigned to a M109A6 Paladin Hanning is also an electrical engineering student at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. He said he is excited to be at the National Training Center to use the knowledge and skills that he has learned from both his military and civilian education to teach and guide his Soldiers throughout the training rotation.

The regiment has headquarters and headquarters battery in Pocatello. It includes the A Battery in Blackfoot, Detachment 1, A Battery in Preston, B Battery in Rexburg, Detachment 1, B battery in St. Anthony, C Battery in Burley, F Company, 145th Brigade Support Battallion in Idaho Falls and Detachment 1, F Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion in Rigby.

Sgt. Mason Cutrer Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1-148th Field Artillery Regiment perform general maintenance and ammo checks aboard the M109A6 Paladin . The Soldiers are 13B cannon crew members with a rank of specialists