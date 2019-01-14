News

Haacke named to IF school board

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls School Board has selected Paul Haacke to fill the remainder of Dave Lent's Zone 2 term on the panel.

Haacke was expected to be sworn in during a regular school board meeting Wednesday. Haacke is an international businessman and a former vice-president of Melaleuca International. He has a degree from Brigham Young University and a Masters of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

Lent retired from the board in December after winning the District 33 State Senate election in November.  

Haacke's position will be up for election in 2021.

