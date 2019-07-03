Hamer accepts fire engine from BLM

BLM Left to right: Scott Jacobs (Hamer Fire Chief), Joel Gosswiller (BLM Idaho Falls District Fire Management Officer), Joe Slagowski (Hamer Fire Department), Mary D'Aversa (BLM Idaho Falls District Manager)

HAMER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Hamer Fire Department has taken delivery of a surplus wildland fire engine from the Idaho Falls District Bureau of Land Management.

The donation is part of BLM's effort to respond to rural wildland fires by giving excess equipment and supplies to local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations.

Under its new readiness program, local departments that meet certain requirements can receive fire engines, pumps, hose, chainsaws, hand tools and other items the federal agency no longer needs.

"We appreciate the assistance of our local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations in wildland firefighting in eastern Idaho," said Joel Gosswiller, BLM Fire Management Officer at Idaho Falls District. "The Rural Fire Readiness program allows us the opportunity to augment their response to wildland fires safely and effectively."

The Hamer Fire Department has played a key role fighting several wildfires, most notably eastern Idaho's largest fire, the Grassy Ridge Fire last year. The department assisted in fighting the Table Butte fire Tuesday night.

"The Rural Fire Readiness program helps both the BLM and Hamer respond to local wildfires," said Scott Jacobs, Hamer Fire Chief. "This engine upgrades the Hamer Fire Department's program, and we will put it to good use."

Eastern Idaho had 141 fires last year that burned 133,957 acres.