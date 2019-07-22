Heat Advisory issued for Monday with temperatures near 100°
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* TEMPERATURE...95 to 100.
* IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and
heat stroke will be possible for people working or recreating
outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, and other
heat-sensitive groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water..
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.