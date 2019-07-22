Heat Advisory issued for Monday with temperatures near 100°

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* TEMPERATURE...95 to 100.

* IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and

heat stroke will be possible for people working or recreating

outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, and other

heat-sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water..

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety

and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.