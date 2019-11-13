News

High profile disappearance case to be featured on national TV

LEADORE, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - A family camping trip to the remote Idaho mountains near Leadore, that turns into one of the most high-profile cases in this area, is now being showcased in the national spotlight.

Headline News (HLN) will feature the disappearance of two-year-old DeOrr Kunz Jr., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Here is the trailer for the episode:

The episode of Real Life Nightmare, "Horror at The Campground" will air Saturday on HLN at 6 p.m MST and again at 9 p.m. MST.
 

