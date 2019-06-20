High wind warning posted for east Idaho today

Strong winds hit Eastern Idaho Wednesday more expected Thursday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A high-wind warning has been posted for a large part of eastern Idaho Thursday. The warning covers the time frame from noon to 9 p.m. this evening.

A "warning" means "a hazardous wind event is expected or occurring."

The highest winds are expected in the period from mid-afternoon to sunset.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Some blowing dust is also possible.

NWS forecasts southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph and some that could approach 60-65 mph.

Sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and gusts of 58 mph can lead to property damage.

The warning affects an area including Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg Craters of the Moon, Burley and the INL Complex. That includes travel routes like Interstate 15 from Pocatello to the Montana border, US 93 and State Highway 75 across the Magic Valley, US 20 from Arco to St. Anthony, US 26 across the Snake Plain and portions of State Highways 28 and 33.