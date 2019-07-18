Highway 28 reopened after propane trailer overturns

MGN Online

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a single truck crash on northbound Highway 28, north of Leadore, Wednesday afternoon at 1:35.

52-year-old Alvin Tingey of Evanston, WY, was driving north on Highway 28 in a 2014 Kenworth truck pulling a propane tank trailer and a propane tank trailer and a propane tank pup trailer.

Tingey drove off the right shoulder where the pup trailer overturned.

He then came back on the road dragging the pup trailer for several hundred feet and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office and Lemhi County Rural Fire Department.

The crash is under investigation.