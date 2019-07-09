Hiker flown to EIRMC after 1,200 foot fall

NPS

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE:

Jarek Strzalkowski was listed in serious condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Polish man residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after falling more than 1,200 feet over snowfields and rock croppings at Grand Teton National Park Monday.

Park Rangers said Jarek Strrzalkowski, 35, and another hiker were hiking through snow and rock when he lost his footing and fell on the east side of Paintbrush Divide. He landed on rock outcroppings toward Grizzly Bear Lake.

His hiking partner ascended and made a 911 call. Three park rangers were transported to a position near the injured hiker, stabilized him, and determined a short-haul extraction was needed.

Strzalkowski was flown to Lupine Meadows and transferred by air medical transport to EIRMC. His condition was not known.

