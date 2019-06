IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A historic B-25 bomber landed at Idaho Falls Regional Airport Monday afternoon. It is part of the Arizona-based, Commemorative Air Force "Flying Legends of Victory Tour."

A larger B-17 Bomber was also scheduled in Idaho Falls but was delayed until next weekend.

The aircraft will be available for paid tours and flights during its stay in Idaho Falls.

For tour and flight cost information click here.