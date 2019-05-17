Historic power reactor opens for tours

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The historic Experimental Breed Reactor #1, now a museum located on the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, opens to the public for the summer season Friday.

According to INL, construction of the building began in 1949. It was the first reactor built at what was then called the National Reactor Testing Station. It was the first of 52 reactors established on the site since 1949.

On December 20, 1951, EBR-1 successfully used nuclear fuel to light four 200-watt-light bulbs. The next day, it powered the entire building. It was the first time a usable amount of electricity had been generated using nuclear technology.

INL

INL

It was designated a National Historic Landmark by President Lyndon B. Johnson.