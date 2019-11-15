Hit musical "Matilda" performed first time in our region

Musical Matilda performed first time in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre (IFYAC) is excited to present the regional premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, November 15, 16, 18, and 19, 2019.

The five-time Tony Award-winning Matilda The Musical, inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Full of catchy songs and exciting dance numbers, Matilda will captivate audiences with the story of a courageous little girl who has an extraordinary personality.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly-loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

For over 20 years, the Idaho Falls Arts Centre has been showcasing our area talent through quality productions in our community. Director Mary Kaufman urges audiences to take a break from their favorite tv show and join us for an evening of fun, live entertainment, "this production is about a young girl who is enthralled by books, in a family that doesn't appreciate the page. In a generation of electronics, let us enjoy a good read and a wonderful production."

Matilda The Musical runs November 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, with a special matinee performance on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00pm. Tickets are available now at ifyac.org