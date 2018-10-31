2018 Halloween events
Below are the 2018 Halloween events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, email natalie.nix@localnews8.com, and we will update this page as soon as possible.
IDAHO FALLS
OCTOBER 30
- Teton Toyota Costume Contest - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Teton Toyota (2252 W Sunnyside Rd, Idaho Falls) - "e here at Teton Toyota are excited to announce our Second annual Halloween costume contest! With exciting prizes for the winners. In the age groups of:
0-3 years old
4-6 years old
7-12 years old
12-16 years old
17 and Older
Tell your family, bring your friends, bring your kids, help us spread the word....Just come on down to Teton Toyota on October 30th for our contest, get some candy and even check out all the great deals we have going on!" More HERE.
- Zoo Lights - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Zoo (2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls) - "Experience all the beauty of the lights and decorations without the crowds! NOTE: there are NO costume contests, trick-or-treat booths or games at Zoo Lights. Admission is 1/2 price of regular zoo admission. Tickets are only available at the front zoo gate during the event hours. TPZS memberships CAN be used for Zoo Lights!" More HERE.
- Trunk or Treat 2018 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Super T Transport (2535 N Boulevard, Idaho Falls) - "Bring the kids out for a fun filled evening at Super T Transport for our annual Trunk or Treat event!
We will have bounce houses, a ton of candy, a best trunk contest, and you can even sit in one of our Super T Semi-trucks!
This event is free and all ages are welcome.
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Super T Transport
2535 N Blvd
Idaho Falls, ID 83401" More HERE.
OCTOBER 31
- Bike-R-Treat - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Chester's Grand Teton Harley-Davidson (848 Houston St, Idaho Falls) - Bring over the Superheros & Angels for Biker-R-Treats All Day! More HERE.
- Halloween Party! 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Golden Crown (545 Shoup Ave, Idaho Falls) - "Dollar Drafts mixed with Halloween Festivities!! Wear your costumes but make sure we can tell its you on your ID." More HERE.
- 1st Annual Truck or Treat - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Broadway Ford (980 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls) - "Please come join us for our 1st Annual Truck or Treat! lots of Candy and treats!" More HERE.
- Trunk-or Treat - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shaka's Oasis (1520 Grandview Dr, Idaho Falls) - "Bring the kids and have a great time trick or treating.
This is a free fun and safe community event. We’d love to see everyone there!" More HERE.
- Smith Chevrolet and Smith Honda's Family Fright Night - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Smith Group - Chevrolet & Honda (3477 S Pioneer Dr, Idaho Falls) - "Come join #SmithChevrolet and #SmithHonda for some good old spooky fun and food! Kids can trunk or treat in a fun and safe environment. We will be serving chili, hot dogs and hot chocolate." More HERE.
- Trunk & Treat To Celebrate New Transportation Center - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1928 Pancheri Dr, Idaho Falls - "Please join us for a Trunk & Treat Event to celebrate the opening of D91's new Transportation Center from 5:30 to 8 pm on Halloween, Oct. 31. There will be tricks & treats, free candy, a spook alley, hot chocolate and more." More HERE.
- Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk-or-Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at East Idaho Aquarium (570 E Anderson, Idaho Falls) - "FREE FREE FREE trunk-or-treat for kiddos with food allergies! Bring everyone and come go through the Aquarium and have a fun, non-food trunk-or-treat!" More https://www.facebook.com/events/353049248774348/HERE.
- Extreme Halloween Dance - 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Extreme Ballroom Company (2873 E 14 N, Idaho Falls) - "Hey all you Youth who want somewhere to go on Halloween! Come to our Extreme Halloween Dance Party!! It is from 8:00-10:30 on Halloween Night at our studio! Check out the flyer for all the details!!" More HERE.
POCATELLO
OCTOBER 30
- Kids Klub Trick or Treat - 5 p.m. to 6 p.m at Gold's Gym (Pocatello, ID) (1800 Flandro Drive, Pocatello) - "Gold's Gym Youth Programming is hosting their First Trick or Treat Event! Join us Tuesday October 30th from 5 PM to 6 PM for face painting, games, obstacle courses, costume fashion show and so much more!!!
Ages 1 to 12 years" More HERE.
OCTOBER 31
- Trick-Or-Treating At Call Family Dentistry - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Call Family Dentistry (1352 E Center St, Ste B, Pocatello) - "Call Family Dentistry has a treat for you! Come see us on Halloween and get a treat to take home. We are excited to see your costumes and your BOOtiful smiles! Treats will be handed out during business hours (8am-5pm). Bring all the ghouls and boys in for a Halloween surprise." More HERE.
- Faith Lutheran Trunk or Treat - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (856 W Eldredge Rd, Pocatello) - "Come join us for the 3rd annual Faith Lutheran Trunk or Treat, as it is on Halloween from 4p-6p. Stop by, get the treats, and show us your costumes. We look forward to seeing you, all are welcome!" More HERE.
- Trunk-R-Treat - 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Chester's Eagle Rock Harley-Davidson (1444 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello) - "Bring the kids on over for some treats & kids of all ages can take a chance at the Bean Bag toss game for your chance to Win a Prize!" More HERE.
- Free Trick-or-Treat Fun @SRDPettingZoo - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snake River Doodles (3960 Nora Ave., Pocatello) - "We will be hosting our annual Free Trick or Treat event open to the public! All of the animals from our fully interactive zoo will be out and ready for loves. We will also have games and lots of treats! Hope to see you all there! Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals & Petting Zoo
We will have miniature horses, miniature pig, goats, geese, ducks, rabbits, guinea pigs, chicks, dogs, cat, a bearded dragon, and a baby sulcata tortoise." More HERE.
- Teton Street Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Teton Honda (1921 Hurley Drive) - Come have some Halloween fun with games and a live DJ!
BLACKFOOT
OCTOBER 31
- TRUNK OR TREAT - Hosted by the Blackfoot Police Department - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jensen Grove Park (686 N Meridian St, Blackfoot) - "We had such a great turnout last year, so we're doing it again!
Join us for our annual Trunk or Treat hosted by the Blackfoot Police Department. We joined forces with our local first responders, several local businesses and community members to provide a safe trick-or-treating environment for children.
If you wish to donate bags of sealed candy fo our event, they can be dropped off at the Police Department (M - F from 9 to 5) or at City Hall (M-Th from 7:30 to 5 and Friday from 8 to 1).
For any questions, please contact Jenaca Dalley at 208-785-1235." More HERE.
- Halloween Party! - 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The New Haven (50 North Spruce Street, Blackfoot) - "🎃Halloween party🎃
Karaoke, Costume contest and Dart Tournament!
After the kids party come on over and party with us!
**Remember to have your ID”s with you**" More HERE.
REXBURG
OCTOBER 31
- Kidsburg Community Trick or Treat Carnival - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kidsburg: Rexburg's Kid's Discovery Center (275 Stationery Road, Rexburg) - "
The City of Rexburg and Kidsburg are hosting a FREE Kidsburg Community Trick or Treat Carnival. Come trick or treat in our brand-new Kid's Discovery Center, Kidsburg! This will be a fun FREE event for families. Kids can dress up, trick or treat at local businesses booths and visit and explore Kidsburg (a children's discovery center), our new facility. We hope to see you there!" More HERE.
- Museum of Rexburg: No Tricks, Just Treats! - 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit (51 N Center St, Rexburg) - "October 31st 2-4:30pm
Come for the candy and stay for the fun! The children's room and main museum will be open for free to children that would like to do our scavenger hunts and have a warm place to play!" More HERE.
- 6th Annual Trick-or-Treat OFF the Street - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Seasons Medical (37 South 2nd East, Rexburg) - "Seasons Medical is inviting residents of the community to its offices for the 6th Annual Trick-or-Treat OFF the Street event on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at their building on 37 South 2nd East in Rexburg. Rexburg trick-or-treaters looking to score big and beat the cold weather will be right at home. Providers and staff at Seasons Medical will be dressed in their Halloween best handing out candy and other treats at various stops throughout the Seasons Medical building. Parents and chaperones can enjoy the peace of mind knowing their children will be warm and safe, while still having a lot of fun this Halloween Season." More HERE.
- Halloween event - 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hart Gym Rexburg, Idaho - "Join us for Halloween as the Hart building is transformed into a Halloween Carnival with three amazing events (Halloween Dance, River of Styx, with Human Jousting and more)!
COST $5 in advance or $8 at the door." More HERE.
RIGBY
OCTOBER 31
- Tadd Jenkins Auto Group 4th Annual Trunk Or Treat - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m at Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet (409 Farnsworth Way, Rigby) - "A FREE Family Event Where Children Are Invited To Trick-Or-Treat From The Back Trunks Of Our Vehicles. The Vehicles Will Be Decorated By Various Local Businesses & Organizations. If Your Business Or Organization Would Like To Participate Please Contact Shane @ (208)821-4664" More HERE.
AMMON
OCTOBER 30
OCTOBER 30
The City of Ammon is excited to announce the dates of our 3rd annual Pumpkin Walk at McCowin Park. With the help of a newly organized Ammon Arts Committee, we are looking forward to all that they have planned! Pumpkin displays will be open to the public from October 20th through October 31st at McCowin Park from 8am to 7pm daily. There will be a kickoff event held on October 20th from 1-4pm at the park. Come see the displays, play games, and watch music & dance performances! On October 31st the Ammon Fire Department will hold their annual trick or treating at McCowin Park beginning at 6pm until the candy runs out (appx. 9pm)." More HERE.
Pumpkin Hollow - 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Montessori School (756 S Foothill Rd, Ammon) - "Pumpkin Patch with a Haunted Forest, balloon launcher, hay rides, and straw maze." More HERE.
Halloween Celebration! - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cabela's (Ammon, ID) (3693 S 25th E, Ammon) - "So many activities and it's FREE! Be sure to check the schedule posted in the event so you can hit every activity!
Don't miss trick'or'treating and the costume parades!" More HERE.
OCTOBER 31
OCTOBER 31
The City of Ammon is excited to announce the dates of our 3rd annual Pumpkin Walk at McCowin Park. With the help of a newly organized Ammon Arts Committee, we are looking forward to all that they have planned! Pumpkin displays will be open to the public from October 20th through October 31st at McCowin Park from 8am to 7pm daily. There will be a kickoff event held on October 20th from 1-4pm at the park. Come see the displays, play games, and watch music & dance performances! On October 31st the Ammon Fire Department will hold their annual trick or treating at McCowin Park beginning at 6pm until the candy runs out (appx. 9pm)." More HERE.
Halloween Celebration! - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cabela's (Ammon, ID) (3693 S 25th E, Ammon) - "So many activities and it's FREE! Be sure to check the schedule posted in the event so you can hit every activity!
Don't miss trick'or'treating and the costume parades!" More HERE.
SHELLEY
OCTOBER 31
- Trick or Treat at The Gables - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Gables of Shelley Assisted Living & Memory Care (530 River Pointe, Shelley) - "Come Trick or Treat at The Gables!" More HERE.
RIRIE
OCTOBER 31
- Halloween Spooktacular - 6 p.m. to 8.m. at Ririe Coalition for Community Development
(PO Box 453, Ririe) - "11th annual community trunk or treat
5:15 start parking cars
6:00 alarm will sound to start
6:00 free photo booth
Please bring a bag of candy to share even if you don't bring a trunk. Can turn in to police car to hand out." More HERE.
ST. ANTHONY
OCTOBER 31
- Spook-tacular Halloween Party - 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Idaho Art Lab (2355 S Yellowstone Hwy, Saint Anthony) - Our Spook-tacular Halloween Party is geared towards your littlest goblins with handmade Halloween-themed games with art & craft prizes for every kid who plays. Nothing scary, no candy to overload them before they go trick-or-treating ... just good wholesome family fun! More HERE.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS
OCTOBER 30
- Haunted Swim - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Olympic Swimming Complex & Indoor Aquatic Center - Lava Hot Springs (195 N. Center, Lava Hot Springs) - "Haunted Swim at our Indoor Aquatic Center 195 N. Center
5:00-8:00pm
$3.50 for Ages 3 & Up" More HERE.
PRESTON
OCTOBER 31
- Trick or Treat at the Library - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Larsen-Sant Library (109 S 1st E, Preston) - "Come Trick or Treating to the Library and get a book and candy." More HERE.
SODA SPRINGS
OCTOBER 31
- Trunk or Treat - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Todd Hunzeker Ford (210 West 2nd South, Soda Springs) - "Community trunk or treat hosted by Todd Hunzeker Ford, we will have local businesses and groups from all around our area sponsoring a trunk and passing out awesome goodies! We will also have a trunk decorating contest to see who is the most creative! Hot dogs and hot cocoa will be served too! We can't wait to see you all!" More HERE.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.
OCTOBER 30
- Miss Snicklefritz's Murder Mystery: Ghouls, Duels, & Deals - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Jackson Hole Still Works(3940 S Eagle View Dr, Jackson) - "First Folio and local playwright, Anne Marie Wells, debut "Miss Snicklefritz's Murder Mystery: Ghouls, Duels, & Deals" in two acts. Join us for hors-d'oeuvres courtesy of Jedediah's; custom, Murder Mystery-themed cocktails provided by the liquid alchemists of Jackson Hole Still Works; and a performance like you've never seen before.
**Tickets will be available at the door STARTING AT 7 PM for $20 and include hors-d'oeuvres and one free drink. SHOW STARTS AT 8 PM. Arrive early to secure tickets, seats, and snacks! **
(The play contains strong language and sexual references. Probably not suitable for kids who are not allowed to watch R-rated movies.)" More HERE.
OCTOBER 31
- Halloween Trick or Treat on Town Square! - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackson Hole Town Square, Wy - "
Trick or Treat on Town Square presented by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce will be held on Wednesday October 31, 2018 from 3:30-5:00pm with the famous costume contest at 4:00pm sharp on Town Square.
Thank You to our generous sponsors: Yippy I-O Candy Co, Jackson Hole Haagen-Dazs, Moe's Original Bar B Que - Jackson Hole, Snow King Mountain, Hole Bowl, and Teton Toys!!
The community is invited to gather with their little ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes to visit local businesses to trick or treat and participate in the costume contest. Simply gather in the middle of Town Square before 4:00pm and look for direction from Chamber staff and volunteers. The costume contest features prizes donated by our sponsors for different age categories -- grown-ups are included! Trick or Treat on Town Square is a fun opportunity for parents, kids, business owners, staff members, and other Halloween fans to show off their creativity while gathering with friends and neighbors.
Trick or treating will be available at participating businesses and nonprofits in the neighborhood around Town Square. Participating times will vary. For more information, please contact the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce at 307.733.3316 or info@jacksonholechamber.com." More HERE.
OCTOBER 31
**Tickets will be available at the door STARTING AT 7 PM for $20 and include hors-d'oeuvres and one free drink. SHOW STARTS AT 8 PM. Arrive early to secure tickets, seats, and snacks! **
(The play contains strong language and sexual references. Probably not suitable for kids who are not allowed to watch R-rated movies.)" More HERE.
