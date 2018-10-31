2018 Halloween events

Trick or Treat on Town Square presented by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce will be held on Wednesday October 31, 2018 from 3:30-5:00pm with the famous costume contest at 4:00pm sharp on Town Square.

Thank You to our generous sponsors: Yippy I-O Candy Co, Jackson Hole Haagen-Dazs, Moe's Original Bar B Que - Jackson Hole, Snow King Mountain, Hole Bowl, and Teton Toys!!

The community is invited to gather with their little ghosts, goblins, princesses, and superheroes to visit local businesses to trick or treat and participate in the costume contest. Simply gather in the middle of Town Square before 4:00pm and look for direction from Chamber staff and volunteers. The costume contest features prizes donated by our sponsors for different age categories -- grown-ups are included! Trick or Treat on Town Square is a fun opportunity for parents, kids, business owners, staff members, and other Halloween fans to show off their creativity while gathering with friends and neighbors.

Trick or treating will be available at participating businesses and nonprofits in the neighborhood around Town Square. Participating times will vary. For more information, please contact the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce at 307.733.3316 or info@jacksonholechamber.com." More HERE.