2019 Halloween events
Below are the 2019 Halloween events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, email natalie.nix@localnews8.com, and we will update this page as soon as possible.
IDAHO FALLS
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24
- Boo at the Zoo - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho Falls Zoo (2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls) - "Enjoy over 500,000 lights, 1000 pumpkins, light sculptures, decorations and trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo. This "Merry not Scary" event also includes costume contests each night for all ages. Hosted by Tautphaus Park Zoological Society. TPZS membership is not valid for this event.
Tickets are:
$8 for Credit Cards @ Gate
$6 for Cash @ Gate
Children 2 & Under FREE." More HERE.
- CEI Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at College of Eastern Idaho Foundation (1600 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls) - "Join us for the annual CEI trunk or treat FREE for children 12 & under. Candy sponsors: CEI Foundation, CEI Student Senate, Grease Monkey, Farr's Candy, Sam's Club, Rich Broadcasting, Teton Auto Group and Western States. Media sponsors: CEI Foundation & Rich Broadcasting. We are seeking additional candy sponsors, if interested please contact us via e-mail scholarships@cei.edu or visit www.ceigiving.org for more information. If your organization would like to do a trunk for the event the fee is $50.00 AND 1,000 pieces of candy. This event is an affordable marketing opportunity, we ask that you do decorate and dress-up for the event. You are welcome to bring non-candy items to distribute, we will replenish your candy supplies during event." More HERE.
- Haunted wagon rides - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Sweden Farms, Idaho Falls Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (3512 W 17th S, Idaho Falls) - "Come ride our haunted wagon from 7-9 p.m. the 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, &30th! 👻😱🎃" More HERE.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
- Boo at the Zoo - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho Falls Zoo (2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls) - "Enjoy over 500,000 lights, 1000 pumpkins, light sculptures, decorations and trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo. This "Merry not Scary" event also includes costume contests each night for all ages. Hosted by Tautphaus Park Zoological Society. TPZS membership is not valid for this event.
Tickets are:
$8 for Credit Cards @ Gate
$6 for Cash @ Gate
Children 2 & Under FREE." More HERE.
- Annual Halloween Party - 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Little Stars Daycare (487 4th St, Idaho Falls) - "We will be having our chili cook off and fun games for the kids. Bring your favorite chili for a chance to win the BIG prize or a side to share. Drinks, rolls and cheese will be provided. Please no costumes as we don't want to destroy them before Halloween night." More HERE.
- After Fright Party - 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Planet Doom Haunted House (680 1st Street, Idaho Falls) - "The Bonneville Youth Development Council is excited to bring you the After Fright Party - a fun-filled Halloween block party right outside the Planet Doom Haunted House on first street. From 7:00-11:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25th we're bringing you food, games, and music to really get you into the scary spirit! Come on down to Planet Doom at 680 first street in Idaho Falls and then join us after your fright! So come on down, get scared, or just come for our party - admission is three dollars - we can't wait to see you there!" More HERE.
- Haunted wagon rides - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Sweden Farms, Idaho Falls Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (3512 W 17th S, Idaho Falls) - "Come ride our haunted wagon from 7-9 PM the 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, &30th! 👻😱🎃" More HERE.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Trunk or Treat! - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle (845 Milligan Rd, Idaho Falls) - "Who doesn't love to dress up and get free candy? Join us Saturday 26th, from 11-1, for a Trunk or Treat! We're proudly partying with Dancing Bears Daycare and Teton Adventures RV ... and encouraging everyone to let out their inner child. Come check out the decorations and get some candy! There will be RV's, awesome vintage looking bikes, mini horses and rumor says a hearse! Something for everyone, and a safe place for the kiddos to get some treats." More HERE.
- Boo at the Zoo - 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho Falls Zoo (2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls) - "Enjoy over 500,000 lights, 1000 pumpkins, light sculptures, decorations and trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo. This "Merry not Scary" event also includes costume contests each night for all ages. Hosted by Tautphaus Park Zoological Society. TPZS membership is not valid for this event.
Tickets are:
$8 for Credit Cards @ Gate
$6 for Cash @ Gate
Children 2 & Under FREE." More HERE.
- Real Heroes' Trunk-or-Treat - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 605 N Capital Ave, Idaho Falls - "Bring all your little ghosts and goblins to a safe, family-friendly "Real Heroes' Trunk-or-Treat" event hosted by Idaho Falls Police, Idaho Falls Fire, and the Bonneville County Sheriff. First-responders and local businesses will partner to provide a safe and fun Halloween activity for the families in our community! The event is FREE." More HERE.
- Snake River BMX Trunk or Treat - 4:30 p.m. at Snake River BMX (4701 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls) - "The trunk or treat will start after the Halloween race ends. The race starts at 3 p.m., and the trunk or treating will start around 4:30 p.m. Bring your cars and participate in the trunk or treat and watch the racing!"
- Halloween Party - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Day Lutheran (270 N. Placer Ave., Idaho Falls) - "Looking for a fun, FREE, family-friendly Halloween Party? Join us on Saturday, October 26th from 5-7 pm for a free dinner, games, prizes, & trick-or-treating around the church, ending with a showing of "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!" Please no overly gory or inappropriate costumes. All are welcome!" More HERE.
- Trunk or Treat - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant (340 E Anderson St, Idaho Falls) - "Any businesses interested in being part of this event, call Martha at 208-403-3561"
- Crawl-O-Ween - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation
(381 Shoup Avenue, Suite 207, Idaho Falls) - "Looking for a reason to get dressed up this Halloween and crawl through downtown to eat, drink and have fun ? Channel your inner creature or character and join the Crawl-O-Ween Pub Crawl. Visit all the pubs, restaurants, and bars on the coupon/ticket for special discounts. For those 21 and over planning to drink, remember, dress as your best, but make sure you still look like your photo ID so you can be served! Coupon sheets are $10 each. Will-call for pre-sales will be at Samoa Club on Park Avenue. Coupon sheets will be on sale from 6 - 10 pm the night of at Samoa Club and The Frosty Gator. Specials are good through closing on the 26th." More HERE.
- Haunted wagon rides - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Sweden Farms, Idaho Falls Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (3512 W 17th S, Idaho Falls) - "Come ride our haunted wagon from 7-9 PM the 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, &30th! 👻😱🎃" More HERE.
-
Frightmare at the Falls - 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 475 River Pkwy, Idaho Falls - "21+ Party, $300 Costume Contest Grand Prize, Live DJs, $10 @ Door" More HERE.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
- Zoo Lights - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Zoo (2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls) - "Enjoy the beautiful Halloween decorations without the crowds! There will NOT be Trick-or-Treat stations, costume contests or crafts and games. Admission is HALF-PRICE of regular zoo admission and TPZS membership can be used.**Not Related to Boo at the Zoo**" More HERE.
- Haunted wagon rides - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Sweden Farms, Idaho Falls Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (3512 W 17th S, Idaho Falls) - "Come ride our haunted wagon from 7-9 PM the 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, &30th! 👻😱🎃" More HERE.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
- Community Mental Health Trunk or Treat - 4 p.m. at Sunnyside Park (1905 Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls) - The event is FREE!
- Zoo Lights - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Zoo (2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls) - "Enjoy the beautiful Halloween decorations without the crowds! There will NOT be Trick-or-Treat stations, costume contests or crafts and games. Admission is HALF-PRICE of regular zoo admission and TPZS membership can be used.**Not Related to Boo at the Zoo**" More HERE.
- Haunted wagon rides - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Sweden Farms, Idaho Falls Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (3512 W 17th S, Idaho Falls) - "Come ride our haunted wagon from 7-9 PM the 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, &30th! 👻😱🎃" More HERE.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
- Costume Contest at Teton Toyota - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Teton Toyota (2252 W Sunnyside Rd, Idaho Falls) - "We here at Teton Toyota are excited to announce our third annual Halloween costume contest! With exciting prizes for the winners. In the age groups of:
0-3 years old
4-6 years old
7-12 years old
12-16 years old
Tell your family, bring your friends, bring your kids, and help us spread the word....Just come on down to Teton Toyota on October 30th for our contest, get some candy, take some photos, and share your awesome costumes!" More HERE.
- Trunk or Treat with Super T 2019 - 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Super T Transport (2535 N Boulevard, Idaho Falls) - "Come out Wednesday, October 30th for our annual Trunk or Treat event! The festivities will begin at 5:30 and will continue through 7:00 pm. (or until the candy runs out) This is an all age event. Parking will be street parking on N. Boulevard. We will have games, activities, and treats for everyone. If you would like to participate in the trunk or treat event, please reach out to Whitney and she can provide you with more information on the event. We're excited to see you all again this year. Make sure you let your friends know about this fun event!!" More HERE.
- Trick-or-Treat - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairwinds - Sand Creek (3310 Valencia Dr, Idaho Falls) - "Trick-or-Treat in warmth at Fairwinds! We'll have a ghoulish good time." More HERE.
- Halloween Trick or Treat - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living (1405 Curlew Dr, Ammon) - "We are having our annual Halloween Trick or Treat here at The Gables of Ammon. We invite friends, family, and the public to come trick or treat our halls on October 30th 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our residents would love to see your children dressed up for Halloween!" More HERE.
- Haunted wagon rides - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at New Sweden Farms, Idaho Falls Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (3512 W 17th S, Idaho Falls) - "Come ride our haunted wagon from 7-9 PM the 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, &30th! 👻😱🎃" More HERE.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
-
Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Chevrolet (3477 S. Pioneer Dr., Idaho Falls) - "The witches have landed at Smith Chevrolet and Smith Honda... and its official... its a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat! Happening Thursday, October 31 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come in costume and enjoy FREE Chili Dogs, Hot Chocolate (and of course) CANDY!" More HERE.
-
Nonfood Item Trunk-or-Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at East Idaho Aquarium (570 E Anderson, Idaho Falls) - "Have a kiddo with food allergies or sensitivities? Just want to avoid sugar? Come through the Aquarium and have a fun, safe, non-food item trunk-or-treat your kiddos can enjoy!!!" More HERE.
- Hope Lutheran Church 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church & School (2071 12th St, Idaho Falls) - "Join us for a fun and safe community event. Candy, games, and non-food gifts are to be found as we remember that we do not need to be afraid of the dark because Jesus is the Light." More HERE.
POCATELLO
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
- Indoor Trick or Treat on Bish's Street - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bish's RV of Pocatello (3385 Hawthorne Rd, Pocatello) - "Dress up your little ghosts, goblins, and ghouls! Bish's RV of Pocatello is hosting our Annual INDOOR Trick or Treat on Bish's Street on Friday, October 25, 2019!! This is the LARGEST indoor trick or treating event in East Idaho!! Event starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. We've partnered up with Star 98, Classic Rock 94.9 & 104.5, 96.1 & 102.1 The Wolf, KID Newsradio, Powers Candy, and local businesses to provide you with a safe and fun trick-or-treating environment for families. This event is FREE!" More HERE.
- Spooky Acres - 4 p.m. at Greenacres Elementary PTA (1250 E Oak St, Pocatello) - "This is a great event for all ages. Be sure to check out the different times with varied scariness. This is also a great way to fill one of our area food pantries, so bring a canned food item for a discount." More HERE.
- Haunted History Walking Tour - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Old Town Pocatello (420 N. Main Street, Pocatello) - "Tour Dates for 2019: October 25 and 26. Friday evening tours will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday evening tours will begin at 6 p.m. Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO and Old Town Pocatello are pleased to present the 11th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours. Visit four haunted buildings in Old Town Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself any haunted activity taking place. Tickets for each tour night are sold according to the building address. There are four buildings featured on this year's tour. If you have a group purchasing tickets, please be sure you all purchase tickets for the same tour night and the same building address. That address is where your tour will begin. Please be sure to arrive 10 minutes early. These are walking tours with staircases in each building. Please be sure to wear comfortable, sturdy shoes. Cameras and flash lights are welcome." More HERE.
- Halloween Bash - 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pocatello Institute (1011 East Carter, Pocatello) - "Come join us for our annual Halloween activity! There will be a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot and dancing in the gym. Plus a costume contest, games, and some food to snack on! Modest costumes welcome, but no masks allowed." More HERE.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- ISU Costume Fun Run - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Idaho State University Reed Gym - "Come out for ISU's annual Costume Fun Run supporting the Student Physical Therapy Association. Run in your favorite Halloween outfit, in a 5K or children's 1-mile run. Prizes will be included for top finishers as well as best costumes. Raffles and kid's games also included. Race day registration is cash/check only." More HERE.
- Zombie 5K - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex (2375 Olympus Dr., Pocatello) - "Join The Pocatello High School Wrestlers as they host the 3rd Annual Zombie 5k Fun Run!! Saturday October 26, 2019 Register online for this family friendly event at www.imathlete.com (search Zombie5k) Adults $22 Children 11-14 in age $11 Children 5 and under are free!! So Walk, Run or Stroll to help raise money for a great cause!! Oh and don't forget those great Halloween Costumes!!! All proceeds go to provide Christmas Gifts for less fortunate families in our community!" More HERE.
- Zoo Boo 2019 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zoo Idaho (2900 S 2nd Ave, Pocatello) - "If you are looking for a howling good time this Halloween, Zoo Boo is sure to deliver. Come dressed in your favorite costume for this Halloween bash from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Trick or treat around the zoo and look out for our haunted staff who will be presenting BOOtacular activities! Dress to impress and enter our costume contest: individual and group prizes! This is a not-so-spooky, safe trick-or-treating atmosphere, and this year's theme is "Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Admission to Zoo Boo is free for ages 0 to 2, $4 for ages 3 to 11, $6 for ages 12 to 59, and $4.50 for ages 60 and up. Zoo Idaho Zoological Society can get in for free." Have a fanging ghoul time!" More HERE.
- The Haunted Science Laboratory - 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1080 S 1st Ave, Pocatello - "Fun and spooky interactive science exhibits for the whole family! Exhibits include a Van deGraff generator, hovercraft rides, lasers moving to music, and cool illusions with smoke and mirrors. Several exhibits use the same principles of those of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, except that here they are explained! $3 per person or $7 a family (limit 6) Presented by the ISU Society of Physics Students and the Pocatello Kiwanis. All proceeds go to support Kiwanis Charities for kids." More HERE.
- POW*MIA Awareness Halloween Party - 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Pub New Harmony (134 warren ave, Pocatello) - "Join the POW*MIA Awareness Association for a spooky good time! Saturday, October 26 Party starts at 7pm Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave Please bring a new unwrapped toy or $10 for Toys for Tots. This is a potluck event, so please also bring a dish or dessert to share.
Costume Contest Prizes:
1st Place $50 Gift Card to Pins and Patches
2nd Place $30 Gift Card to Pins and Patches and
3rd Place $20 Gift Card to Pins and Patches
Smoke-Free bar." More HERE.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
- Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley - 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Soulscape Yoga Studio (201 Jefferson, Pocatello) - "Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley is a fun family spook. No blood or gore. Geared toward elementary and middle school aged kids. This year you will enter a vampires castle, tread carefully through a haunted forest and finish in the pumpkin kings pumpkin n patch. A suggested donation of $5. We will be open Oct 24-31st." More HERE.
- 4th Annual Ghostly Gathering - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountain View Event Center (1567 Way to Grace, Pocatello) - "This event is a community trick or treat for the prevention of child abuse and trauma. Please help support this event by bringing a small donation for Bannock Youth Foundation: C.A.P.E. program or a food item to donate to the Pocatello branch of the Idaho Food Bank. " More HERE.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Trick-or-Treat the Old Town Streets - 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Old Town Pocatello (420 N. Main Street, Pocatello) - "Locations throughout Old Town. Bring your children downtown for a safe Halloween afternoon as the Old Town merchants and businesses open their doors and hand out candy and treats to all visiting ghosts and goblins." More HERE.
- Trunk n Treat - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eagle Rock Harley-Davidson (1444 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello) - "Eagle Rock Harley-Davidson & Portneuf Valley HOG Invite you to bring your little ghouls & goblins to our TRUNK ~n~ TREAT!!" More HERE.
- Trick or Treat at Maple Street - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 345 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello - "Come and join the Maple Street Plaza for our 2nd Annual Trick or Treat! Make sure to dress up in your favorite costume and be ready to get some candy! Please join the businesses of Maple Street in celebrating Halloween this Spooky Season! This is a free event to attend!!" More HERE.
- Free Trick-or-Treat Fun @SRDPettingZoo - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Snake River Doodles (3960 Nora Ave., Pocatello) - "Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Free Trick or Treat and 8-11 p.m. $1 Entry Haunted Acres. We will be hosting our annual Free Trick or Treat event open to the public! All of the animals from our fully interactive zoo will be out and ready for loves. We will also have games and lots of treats! Hope to see you all there! Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals & Petting Zoo. We will have miniature horses, miniature pig, goats, ducks, rabbits, dogs, cat, a bearded dragon, and baby sulcata tortoises." More HERE.
- Trunk or Treat "The Teton Street" - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Teton Honda (1921 Hurley Dr. Pocatello) - "Dress up and come join our 3rd annual truck-or-treat with local businesses. For an evening full of fun! Hosted bu Teton Honda and First Baptist Church."
- Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off! - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Friends of Pocatello 1st Ward (655 S Grant Ave, Pocatello) - "Decorate your trunks, dress up (no masks), make a chili! Win the Golden Trunk Award or the Golden Ladle." More HERE.
- Treat Street - 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Ministries (845 Hyde Ave, Pocatello) - "A fun alternative for your family on October 31st! Join us for trunk-n-treat, outside games and a hot chocolate & apple cider bar! There is no charge!" More HERE.
CHUBBUCK
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Trunk Or Treat! - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pine Ridge Mall (4155 S Yellowstone Hwy, Chubbuck) - "Join us for our annual Trunk Or Treat event with the Chubbuck Police Dept & Chubbuck Fire Dept! It's a fun time for the whole family!" More HERE.
SHELLEY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Halloween Event - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 570 S State St, Shelley - "For our friends in the Shelley area, this Saturday there is a Halloween event with free hot chocolate and mini pumpkins for the kids!" More HERE.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Shelley Trail of Treats - 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Park Ave. behind Hard Times. "Behind hard times on S. Park Ave set up for businesses is at 2:30 pm. This is for businesses in Shelley to support the community and offer a trunk or treat for them." More HERE.
- Trunk or Treat at The Gables - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Gables of Shelley Assisted Living & Memory Care (530 River Pointe, Shelley) - "The Gables of Shelley would like to invite any and all to come and support us with Trunk or Treating/ This will provide a safe place for your children to Trick or Treat as well as giving our wonderful residents the opportunity to enjoy seeing all the kids with their fun costumes! We invite you to bring your vehicle, treats for the kids and your kids to participate from 6 pm-7:30 pm on October 31st. This will be in the Gables Parking lot, The kids will be trick or treating through the Gables during this time. Let's work together as a community to help provide much fun! RSVP Dalene @ 208.520.2405 if you are interested in bringing your vehicle to participate in the truck or treating." More HERE.
BLACKFOOT
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- 5th Annual Trunk or Treat - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tadd Jenkins Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (1090 Ford Way, Blackfoot) - "FREE Family event where children are invited to TRICK-OR-TREAT from the back of our vehicles👻👻 We are excited to be working with all the local businesses🎃 We also look forward to all the SPOOKY COSTUMES👻" More HERE.
- TRUNK OR TREAT - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jensen's Grove - "It's our annual trunk or treat!" More HERE.
REXBURG
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- John Adams GMC 1st Annual Trunk-Or-Treat - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at John Adams GMC (890 West Main Street, Rexburg) - "Join Us For Fun, Music, Prizes, & LOTS OF CANDY!!!Free To Children Of All Ages. Local Businesses Are All Invited To Join!!!" More HERE.
- Hocus Pocus at Hemming Village - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hemming Village (160 W 2nd S, Rexburg) - "Hemming Village. Bring your children for some spooky fun and enjoy a great environment where they can trick or treat. The whole family will love the shows, music, events, games, and more. This year we will have a variety of your favorite monsters spooking the street sporting our "Monster Mash" Theme. There will also be free hayrides, face painting, fun carnival games, and a few creepy crawlies. Yes, we will have snakes and spiders that the kids get to touch and see. And of course, it wouldn't be Hocus Pocus if the Sanderson Sisters didn't make an appearance! They will be accompanied by a professional storyteller, the evil queen herself - Maleficent! A costume parade is happening at 3 p.m., and at the end of the parade, the costume contest concludes with cash prizes to the top three winners. Bring your family to get a professional Halloween themed photo together. Or maybe climb to the top of our climbing wall to get an impressive view of the festivities. We are looking forward to having the community come out and enjoy this free event!" More HERE.
- The Scream - 8 p.m. to midnight at Towers II Underground Parking Garage (335 W 5th S Rexburg) - "For 18+. $10. Photobooth. Blood-aid cauldron, costume contest."
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
- Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra: The Return of Igor and The Count - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Venues - "Get into the spooky holiday spirit with The Return of Igor and the Count. Enjoy Live music, entertainment, a costume parade and more in the Rexburg Tabernacle. October 29th and 30th at 7 p.m. Tickets $5 Per Person or $20 Family Ticket for up to 6 people. Tickets available in the link below." More HERE.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
- Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra: The Return of Igor and The Count - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Venues - "Get into the spooky holiday spirit with The Return of Igor and the Count. Enjoy Live music, entertainment, a costume parade and more in the Rexburg Tabernacle. October 29th and 30th at 7 p.m. Tickets $5 Per Person or $20 Family Ticket for up to 6 people. Tickets available in the link below." More HERE.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Trick or Treat at Kidsburg - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kidsburg: Rexburg's Kid's Discovery Center (275 Stationery Road, Rexburg) - "Join us for our annual Trick or Treat at Kidsburg on October 31st! Collect candy from local vendors and buy discounted punch passes to Kidsburg for the season!" More HERE.
- Trick-Or-Treat OFF The Street 2019 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Season Medical (37 South 2nd East, Rexburg) - "Seasons Medical is inviting residents of the community to its offices for the Annual Trick-or-Treat OFF the Street event on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at their building on 37 South 2nd East in Rexburg. October always presents a precarious amount of cold weather, and we want to provide a safe, warm, and fun environment for families to enjoy a little trick-or-treating together. Rexburg trick-or-treaters looking to score big and beat the cold weather will be right at home. Staff at Seasons Medical will be dressed in their Halloween best handing out candy at various stops throughout the Seasons Medical building. Parents and chaperons can enjoy the peace of mind knowing their children will be warm and safe, while still having a lot of fun this Halloween Season." More HERE.
- Trick-or-Treat at Carriage Cove - 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Carriage Cove Short Stay Rehabilitation (410 W 1st N, Rexburg) - "Hey Rexburg Community! Need a safe and warm place to do some trick-or-treating on Halloween night? Join us from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Carriage Cove! Our residents will have plenty of candy to hand out. We look forward to seeing all the vampires, ghosts, pirates, and witches trick-or-treating our halls!" More HERE.
RIGBY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Trick or Treat the Wildflower Assisted living - 2 p.m. at 144 Stockham Blvd - "Bring the kids in their costumes and come trick or treat The Wildflower assisted living." More HERE.
- Trick Or Treat On Main Street - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Main Street in Rigby. More HERE.
- Paisley's Spook-tacular Benefit Concert and Halloween Party - 5 p.m. to 11 p.m at Loft 745 (5 N 3800 E, Rigby) - "Come join us for a night of tricks and treats! *Costumes are welcome Live music with: Backroad Static, The Almosta Trio (Todd Thompson Cody Scheer James Miller), County Line. Guitar raffle with guitar provided by No Limit Guitar Co. Tons of raffles and auction items." More HERE.
AMMON
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Ammon Pumpkin Walk - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at McCowin Park (3074 Targhee St, Idaho Falls) - "Ammon Arts and the City of Ammon is excited to announce the dates of the 4th annual Ammon Pumpkin Walk at McCowin Park. Pumpkin displays will be open to the public from October 26th through October 31st at McCowin Park from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There will be a kickoff event held on October 26th from 1-4 p.m. at the park. Come see the displays, play games, and watch music & dance performances! We invite you to join the fun and enter a display! Everyone is welcome to participate; schools, businesses, families, neighborhoods, friends. There is no fee to enter, and there will be cash prizes for the winners! We can't wait to see everyone creativity. Pumpkin Walk Committee Members NEEDED to make this wonderful event even more AMAZING. We have adult mentors to work with high school seniors to knock out those senior projects early! On October 31st, traditionally the Ammon Fire Department will hold their annual trick or treating at McCowin Park beginning at 6 p.m. until the candy runs out (appx. 9 p.m.)." More HERE.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
- Trunk-or-Treat - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunnyside Automotive (3790 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon) - "We want to invite all friends and customers within our community to dress up and come visit Sunnyside Auto with the kids for a Trunk-or-Treat activity. Hot chocolate and donuts will be served. Please join us for a fun and exciting evening!" More HERE.
FORT HALL
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Fort Hall Halloween Family Fun Day and Trunk or Treat - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sh-Ban High - "Halloween Family Fun Day is just around the spooky corner! We will have a FREE BBQ lunch, games and contest categories for all ages!! The Trunk or Treat will be in the back parking lot. Halloween Family Fun Day is an event for the entire community." More HERE.
MENAN
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- The Haunted River Daylight Tour and Trick or Treat - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Haunted River (501 N 3100 E, Menan) - "If the scares 👻 aren't for you but you'd still like to get a taste of the island before dusk 🌙 , come walk the trail this Saturday! Knock on the doors 🚪 of the village homes, Old Saloon, Livery Stable 🐴 , General Store, and more to fill your bag with treats 🍬 ! $5 admission gets you into the attraction to tour and includes the trick or treating. A family of 5 or more gets in for $20. We will also provide face-painting! 501 N 3100 E Menan, ID 83434" More HERE.
- Trunk-or-Treat (Greater Menan Community) - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Menan Town Hall - "Come join your community for some costumes, baked potatoes, and candy! Also if anyone is interested in helping make baked potatoes please contact Ashlee Korth, or PM the Greater Menan Community." More HERE.
DOWNEY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Spooky Spring Splash at the Hot Springs - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Downata Hot Springs (25900 S Downata Rd, Downey) - "Join us for our Spooky Spring Splash at the Hot Springs October 26th. Ghostly Games@ 3:00 p.m. - Outside of the Pool - Free with paid pool admission - ages 12 & under Pumpkin Patch Fun@ 4:00 p.m. - Pumping Decorating Contest with prizes. Cost: $5 Spooky Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner@ 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Cost $8 per person or $30 for a family of four. Reservations required. Scary Swim Party: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pool Games, Music, Spooky Story. Free with paid pool admission. Fun for all ages! Lurking Lodging Special: 1/2 off Regular Rate of Lodging. Reservations required. Valid night of October 26th only. Covered Wagons and RV excluded." More HERE.
PRESTON
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Pet Costume Contest - 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Preston IFA Country Store (154 E 800 N, Preston) - "If you're dressing your pet up this Halloween, we'd love to see it. Bring your pet, in costume, to the store on Sat., October 26 and enter for a chance to win a $25 IFA gift card.
HOW TO ENTER
- Visit IFA Country Store on Sat., Oct. 26
- Bring your pet in costume
- Fill out an entry form and drop it in the drawing bucket
One winner will be randomly drawn at each participating IFA Country Store location. The winner will be notified by the store on the following week. We'll look forward to seeing you and your pets. Have fun this October!" More HERE.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Trick Or Treat At Heritage Home - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Senior Living (155 E 3rd N, Preston) - "Join us for our annual Trick or Treat event at the Heritage Home! We will have music and yummy treats to share! Bring the family and show off your Halloween spirit with your fun and creative costumes. Can't wait to see you there!" More HERE.
ISLAND PARK
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
- Haunts of Harriman - 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harriman State Park (3489 Green Canyon Road, Island Park) - "Come join us if you dare for a spooky night at Harriman State Park of Idaho! Trick-or-Treat at the Historic Houses, enjoy games at the Halloween Carnival, explore the Haunted House, and much much more! Admission is free when you bring a non-perishable food item! Donations of $2 per person or $10 per family are suggested." More HERE.
- Halloween Costume Party - 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Lakeside Lodge (3857 Lakeside Lodge Lane, Island Park) - "Ghosts and witches and creatures of fright;
Don't miss the call of Halloween night.
Come one, come all in the threads of season;
If you miss this bash, 'this an act of treason.
Be here by 8:00 and meet your fate;
Wear your wildest costume
and bring your tastiest date!
Saturday, October 26th, 2019
Hot Flash will be playing live music starting at 8 pm!" More HERE.
WEST YELLOWSTONE
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Haunted Asylum - 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at WestYellowstone PD (124 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, Montana) - "The West Yellowstone historical jail has become a Haunted Asylum! Come do a walk through on Halloween October 31st from 7 p.m.-Midnight. Rated M for Mature! Recommended for Middle School to Adult. (Trick or Treating is open to ALL ages, all day long!)" More HERE.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27
- SCJH Halloween Carnival on Ice - 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Snow King Sports and Events Center (100 E Snow King Ave, Jackson) - "FREE to all skaters($5.00 Skate Rental)! Wear your Halloween costume & bring your friends to this SPOOKTACULAR EVENT! We will be have on ice games, a skating clown, open skate and fun all around!" More HERE.