2019 Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade lineup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade route will remain the same this year.

It will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area because of the high volume of pedestrians.

You can view the rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade and fireworks HERE.

To better facilitate floats entering the parade staging area and lining up for the parade, please avoid using Holmes Ave. between 1st Street and 9th Street between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All parking and traffic along the parade route will be restricted.

“No parking” will be implemented along the parade route starting at 4 a.m. on July 4. Any vehicle parked on the parade route at 5 a.m. on July 4 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

All vehicles parked on 3rd and 4th Streets (east of Holmes Ave.) and vehicles parked on John Adams Parkway (between Holmes and Tiger Avenue) need to be moved off the roadway by July 3 at 2 p.m.

All vehicles parked in the School District 91 office parking lot and Civic Auditorium parking lot along John Adams need to move from the area by July 3 at 2 p.m.

All motor vehicle traffic will be detoured around the parade route starting at 8 a.m. on July 4.

You can view the parade line up below: