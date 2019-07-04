2019 Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade lineup
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade route will remain the same this year.
It will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard.
Drivers are urged to use caution in this area because of the high volume of pedestrians.
You can view the rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade and fireworks HERE.
To better facilitate floats entering the parade staging area and lining up for the parade, please avoid using Holmes Ave. between 1st Street and 9th Street between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
All parking and traffic along the parade route will be restricted.
“No parking” will be implemented along the parade route starting at 4 a.m. on July 4. Any vehicle parked on the parade route at 5 a.m. on July 4 will be towed at the owner’s expense.
All vehicles parked on 3rd and 4th Streets (east of Holmes Ave.) and vehicles parked on John Adams Parkway (between Holmes and Tiger Avenue) need to be moved off the roadway by July 3 at 2 p.m.
All vehicles parked in the School District 91 office parking lot and Civic Auditorium parking lot along John Adams need to move from the area by July 3 at 2 p.m.
All motor vehicle traffic will be detoured around the parade route starting at 8 a.m. on July 4.
You can view the parade line up below:
|
Lineup #
|
Entry Name
|
1
|
IDOC Honor Guard
|
2
|
High Valley Dermatology - PRESENTING SPONSOR
|
3
|
Grand Marshal
|
4
|
INL - Title SPONSOR
|
5
|
Sandhill Radio - GOLD SPONSOR
|
6
|
Local News 8 - GOLD SPONSOR
|
7
|
Interfaith Community Service Project
|
8
|
Champ's Heart (non profit for special needs children)
|
9
|
Camp Hayden
|
10
|
War Bonnet Roundup
|
11
|
War Bonnet Roundup Junior Posse
|
12
|
A Cut Above, the Falls
|
13
|
Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho
|
14
|
Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho
|
15
|
PALISADES RANGER STATION
|
16
|
Bonneville County 4H
|
17
|
STREET SWEEPER
|
18
|
OfficeMax - SILVER SPONSOR
|
19
|
Roamer Transport - SILVER SPONSOR
|
20
|
SmartMods Tiny Homes - SILVER SPONSOR
|
21
|
The Group Real Estate - Bronze Sponsor
|
22
|
Gravity Factory - Bronze Sponsor
|
23
|
Anderson Hicks Group - Bronze Sponsor
|
24
|
Idaho Central Credit Union - Bronze Sponsor
|
25
|
Idaho State Police
|
26
|
BLM-Bureau of Land Management
|
27
|
Idaho Falls Fire Department
|
28
|
Melaleuca
|
29
|
Skyline Band
|
30
|
Skyline High School
|
31
|
Skyline High School
|
32
|
Bonneville County Distinguished YoungWomenScholarship Program
|
33
|
Idaho Heart Foundation
|
34
|
Wright Physical Therapy
|
35
|
Idaho Falls Power
|
36
|
Idaho Falls Power
|
37
|
Westmark Credit Union
|
38
|
Westmark Credit Union
|
39
|
Idaho Falls High School Band
|
40
|
Idaho Falls High School Cheer
|
41
|
Idaho Falls High School Student Government
|
42
|
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls West Stake
|
43
|
Stevens-Henager College
|
44
|
Hospice of Eastern Idaho
|
45
|
Tranont
|
46
|
Upper Valley cheer
|
47
|
Drug Free -Bonneville Drug Courts
|
48
|
JTS Enterprises LLC / The Haunted River
|
49
|
Premier Coordinators
|
50
|
Java Express
|
51
|
Bonneville County Democrats
|
52
|
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers
|
53
|
The Cookie Place
|
54
|
Girl Scout of Silver Sage
|
55
|
City of Ammon
|
56
|
Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council
|
57
|
Bonneville High School Honeybees
|
58
|
Bonneville High School Marching Band
|
59
|
Bonneville High School Cheer
|
60
|
Bonneville High School Ballroom Team
|
61
|
Bonneville High School Student Council
|
62
|
Michelle Ziel-Dingman for Idaho Falls City Council
|
63
|
Snake River BMX
|
64
|
Idaho Falls VFW Flag
|
65
|
Idaho Falls VFW Military Flags
|
66
|
Watersprings Church
|
67
|
District 93 Scholarship Programs
|
68
|
Eagle Rock Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol
|
69
|
Idaho District 33 & 34 State Legislators
|
70
|
Eric Daw Custom Guitars and Repair
|
71
|
Doug Andrus Distributing
|
72
|
Motion Dance Academy
|
73
|
Soda Tsunami
|
74
|
Clearline Transportation / American Cancer Society
|
75
|
The Dance Factory
|
76
|
Sunkiss Towing
|
77
|
Lindsay Truck & Towing
|
78
|
Hillcrest Knightline Dance
|
79
|
Hillcrest High School Softball
|
80
|
Hillcrest High School Football
|
81
|
Hillcrest High School Band
|
82
|
Hillcrest High School Cheer
|
83
|
Hillcrest High School Student Council
|
84
|
Thunder Ridge Ballroom
|
85
|
Thunder Ridge Cheer
|
86
|
Thunder Ridge High School
|
87
|
Thunder Ridge HS Odyssey Dance Team
|
88
|
Thunder Ridge Outlaws Wrestling club
|
89
|
Thunder Ridge Student Council
|
90
|
Shaka's/Salt Lake Express
|
91
|
FisboGO
|
92
|
Ripp'd Nutrition
|
93
|
Ripp'd Nutrition
|
94
|
Knights of Columbus
|
95
|
Idaho Falls Folklore Society
|
96
|
Barron’s Jewelry
|
97
|
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls East Stake
|
98
|
Home Reach
|
99
|
East Idaho Credit Union
|
100
|
Hope Lutheran Church and School
|
101
|
If/Bonn Co DARE
|
102
|
If/Bonn Co DARE
|
103
|
Lily & Syringa Assisted Living
|
104
|
BILL'S BIKE SHOP, INC
|
105
|
Community Youth in Action
|
106
|
AmeriHealth
|
107
|
The Little Gym of Idaho Falls
|
108
|
CHICK-FIL-A
|
109
|
Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club
|
110
|
Jacob Grant Property Management
|
111
|
Sunnyside Automotive
|
112
|
Sunnyside Automotive
|
113
|
Sunnyside Automotive
|
114
|
Sunnyside Automotive
|
115
|
Sunnyside Automotive
|
116
|
Teton Toyota
|
117
|
HomeSmart Premier Realty
|
118
|
Maverick
|
119
|
Rocky mountain middle school cheer
|
120
|
Alpha Sod Inc.
|
121
|
The Bike Shop
|
122
|
Troy Warnick Painting
|
123
|
U-Pick RED BARN
|
124
|
Bonneville High School Class of '89
|
125
|
College of Eastern Idaho
|
126
|
Just for Kids Urgent Care
|
127
|
Stanton Healthcare
|
128
|
Idaho State University
|
129
|
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre
|
130
|
Miss Idaho Falls Scholarship Program
|
131
|
Poundfit
|
132
|
Snake River Animal Shelter