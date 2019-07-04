2019 Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade lineup

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Liberty on Parade route will remain the same this year.

It will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard.

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area because of the high volume of pedestrians.

You can view the rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade and fireworks HERE.

To better facilitate floats entering the parade staging area and lining up for the parade, please avoid using Holmes Ave. between 1st Street and 9th Street between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All parking and traffic along the parade route will be restricted.

“No parking” will be implemented along the parade route starting at 4 a.m. on July 4. Any vehicle parked on the parade route at 5 a.m. on July 4 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

All vehicles parked on 3rd and 4th Streets (east of Holmes Ave.) and vehicles parked on John Adams Parkway (between Holmes and Tiger Avenue) need to be moved off the roadway by July 3 at 2 p.m.

All vehicles parked in the School District 91 office parking lot and Civic Auditorium parking lot along John Adams need to move from the area by July 3 at 2 p.m.

All motor vehicle traffic will be detoured around the parade route starting at 8 a.m. on July 4. 

You can view the parade line up below: 

 Lineup #

Entry Name

1

IDOC Honor Guard

2

High Valley Dermatology - PRESENTING SPONSOR

3

Grand Marshal

4

INL - Title SPONSOR

5

Sandhill Radio - GOLD SPONSOR

6

Local News 8 - GOLD SPONSOR

7

Interfaith Community Service Project 

8

Champ's Heart (non profit for special needs children)

9

Camp Hayden

10

War Bonnet Roundup

11

War Bonnet Roundup Junior Posse

12

A Cut Above, the Falls

13

Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho

14

Miss Jr Rodeo Idaho

15

PALISADES RANGER STATION

16

Bonneville County 4H

17

STREET SWEEPER

18

OfficeMax - SILVER SPONSOR

19

Roamer Transport - SILVER SPONSOR

20

SmartMods Tiny Homes - SILVER SPONSOR

21

The Group Real Estate - Bronze Sponsor

22

Gravity Factory - Bronze Sponsor

23

Anderson Hicks Group - Bronze Sponsor

24

Idaho Central Credit Union - Bronze Sponsor

25

Idaho State Police

26

BLM-Bureau of Land Management

27

Idaho Falls Fire Department

28

Melaleuca

29

Skyline Band

30

Skyline High School

31

Skyline High School

32

Bonneville County Distinguished YoungWomenScholarship Program

33

Idaho Heart Foundation

34

Wright Physical Therapy

35

Idaho Falls Power

36

Idaho Falls Power

37

Westmark Credit Union

38

Westmark Credit Union

39

Idaho Falls High School Band

40

Idaho Falls High School Cheer

41

Idaho Falls High School Student Government

42

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls West Stake

43

Stevens-Henager College

44

Hospice of Eastern Idaho

45 

Tranont 

46 

Upper Valley cheer 

47 

Drug Free -Bonneville Drug Courts 

48 

JTS Enterprises LLC / The Haunted River 

49 

Premier Coordinators 

50 

Java Express 

51 

Bonneville County Democrats 

52 

Idaho Old Time Fiddlers 

53 

The Cookie Place 

54 

Girl Scout of Silver Sage 

55 

City of Ammon 

56 

Boy Scouts of America Grand Teton Council 

57 

Bonneville High School Honeybees 

58 

Bonneville High School Marching Band 

59 

Bonneville High School Cheer 

60 

Bonneville High School Ballroom Team 

61 

Bonneville High School Student Council 

62 

Michelle Ziel-Dingman for Idaho Falls City Council 

63 

Snake River BMX 

64 

Idaho Falls VFW Flag 

65 

Idaho Falls VFW Military Flags 

66 

Watersprings Church 

67 

District 93 Scholarship Programs 

68 

Eagle Rock Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol 

69 

Idaho District 33 & 34 State Legislators 

70 

Eric Daw Custom Guitars and Repair 

71 

Doug Andrus Distributing 

72 

Motion Dance Academy 

73 

Soda Tsunami 

74 

Clearline Transportation / American Cancer Society 

75 

The Dance Factory 

76 

Sunkiss Towing 

77 

Lindsay Truck & Towing 

78 

Hillcrest Knightline Dance 

79 

Hillcrest High School Softball 

80 

Hillcrest High School Football 

81 

Hillcrest High School Band 

82 

Hillcrest High School Cheer 

83 

Hillcrest High School Student Council 

84 

Thunder Ridge Ballroom 

85 

Thunder Ridge Cheer 

86 

Thunder Ridge High School 

87 

Thunder Ridge HS Odyssey Dance Team 

88 

Thunder Ridge Outlaws Wrestling club 

89 

Thunder Ridge Student Council 

90 

Shaka's/Salt Lake Express 

91 

FisboGO

92

Ripp'd Nutrition

93

Ripp'd Nutrition

94

Knights of Columbus

95

Idaho Falls Folklore Society

96

Barron’s Jewelry

97

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints Idaho Falls East Stake

98

Home Reach

99

East Idaho Credit Union

100

Hope Lutheran Church and School

101

If/Bonn Co DARE

102

If/Bonn Co DARE

103

Lily & Syringa Assisted Living

104

BILL'S BIKE SHOP, INC

105

Community Youth in Action

106

AmeriHealth

107

The Little Gym of Idaho Falls

108

CHICK-FIL-A

109

Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club

110

Jacob Grant Property Management

111

Sunnyside Automotive

112

Sunnyside Automotive

113

Sunnyside Automotive

114

Sunnyside Automotive

115

Sunnyside Automotive

116

Teton Toyota

117

HomeSmart Premier Realty

118

Maverick

119

Rocky mountain middle school cheer

120

Alpha Sod Inc.

121

The Bike Shop

122

Troy Warnick Painting

123

U-Pick RED BARN

124

Bonneville High School Class of '89

125

College of Eastern Idaho

126

Just for Kids Urgent Care

127

Stanton Healthcare

128

Idaho State University

129

Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre

130

Miss Idaho Falls Scholarship Program

131

Poundfit

132

Snake River Animal Shelter

