2019 Independence Day celebration events

Below are the 2019 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

Also, we will be live streaming both the Idaho Falls and Pocatello Firework Shows on July 4th right here on our website! Links to the livestreams below.

IDAHO FALLS

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 6:00 p.m. - All American Throwdown Demo Derby & Concert at Sandy Downs (1860 E 65th S, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404). " The ALL AMERICAN THROWDOWN DEMOLITION DERBY AND CONCERT, presented by IF IPull and Intermountain Auto Recycling, is coming back to Idaho Falls on June 29th!! The All American Throwdown Demolition Derby and Concert, featuring Royal Bliss, is coming to Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls on June 29th! Watch Modifieds, Minis, and Trucks battle it out on the dirt, and then watch Idaho's favorite rock band, Royal Bliss, LIVE immediately after the derby! East Idaho, are you ready for a good time?!

DERBY:

*Registration and Rules Info: (Pre-registration available!) https://drive.google.com/open?id=1_KxT9cI-M-niOKLaDIeQpqfYfizbOyy0" More HERE.

MONDAY, JULY 1 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 4th of July Celebration at Lincoln Court Retirement Community (850 Lincoln Dr, Idaho Falls) - " Old Time Fiddlers will be performing at 8pm. Refreshments will be Served. Fireworks Display at Dark. " More HERE.

THURSDAY, JULY 4 7:15 a.m. Idaho Falls FireKracker 5k Fun Run More HERE. 9:00 a.m. Liberty on Parade Independence Day Parade - The parade route will remain the same this year. It will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard. Drivers are urged to use caution in this area because of the high volume of pedestrians. To better facilitate floats entering the parade staging area and lining up for the parade, please avoid using Holmes Ave. between 1st Street and 9th Street between 6 – 9 a.m. All parking and traffic along the parade route will be restricted. “No parking” will be implemented along the parade route starting at 4 a.m. on July 4. Any vehicle parked on the parade route at 5 a.m. on July 4 will be towed at the owner’s expense. All vehicles parked on 3rd and 4th Streets (east of Holmes Ave.) and vehicles parked on John Adams Parkway (between Holmes and Tiger Avenue) need to be moved off the roadway by July 3 at 2 p.m. All vehicles parked in the School District 91 office parking lot and Civic Auditorium parking lot along John Adams need to move from the area by July 3 at 2 p.m. All motor vehicle traffic will be detoured around the parade route starting at 8 a.m. on July 4. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Mountain View Hospital's Riverfest at Snake River Landing - More HERE. 6:00 p.m. - Idaho Falls Chukars Baseball Game at Melaleuca Field 10:00 p.m. Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display begins at Snake River Landing. You can read the rules about reserving spots here. 10:30 p.m. - Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Movie in the Park (Looney Tunes™) at Snake River Landing. (The movie will play following the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.)



RIGBY

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 2nd Annual Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet Spirit Of America Celebration at Rigby/Jefferson County Lake 8:00 a.m. - The Rocket Run at Jefferson County Lake - More HERE. 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - $49 Yellowstone Helicopter Flights. More HERE. A 20-minute firework show will start at dark.



BLACKFOOT

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m - Celebrate Blackfoot at Jensen Grove Park - "Join us at Celebrate Blackfoot, brought to you by the City of Blackfoot and Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be activities and events for all ages throughout the weekend. Then… as the sun sets, the sky over Jenson’s Grove comes alive as Bingham Healthcare and Idaho Central Credit Union host the most incredible fireworks show in Idaho. Feel the emotion of the giant concert PA system. Witness the grandeur of the BIGGEST fireworks shells in the West! All events are FREE for the whole family. Join us on Saturday, June 29th at Jenson’s Grove for the 2019 Liberty Fireworks Celebration, brought to you by Bingham Healthcare, Idaho Central Credit Union, and Rich Broadcasting. " More HERE. 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. - Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races at the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo ( 97 Park St, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 ) . Both Friday and Saturday! "Bring your family out to Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races! Come early to shop the trade show and eat dinner at one of the delicious food trucks! Tickets at the gate, $9 for Adults $6 for kids, or a family pass for $30. " More HERE. 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Terry Wegener clinic, limited to 10 horseback entries $60, audit $9 – includes admission to Friday night performance 12:30 p.m. Working Cow Horse and Ranch Trail 6:30 p.m. Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races Friday Night Performance 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Country Dance featuring the live band "Rough Stock" - Family Friendly

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 10 a.m. to 11 p.m - Celebrate Blackfoot at Jensen Grove Park - "Join us at Celebrate Blackfoot, brought to you by the City of Blackfoot and Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be activities and events for all ages throughout the weekend. Then… as the sun sets, the sky over Jenson’s Grove comes alive as Bingham Healthcare and Idaho Central Credit Union host the most incredible fireworks show in Idaho. Feel the emotion of the giant concert PA system. Witness the grandeur of the BIGGEST fireworks shells in the West! All events are FREE for the whole family. Join us on Saturday, June 29th at Jenson’s Grove for the 2019 Liberty Fireworks Celebration, brought to you by Bingham Healthcare, Idaho Central Credit Union, and Rich Broadcasting. " More HERE. 8 a.m. to 9 .m. - Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races at the Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo ( 97 Park St, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221 ) . Both Friday and Saturday! "Events happening all day, but don't miss the evenings performance, topped off with the fireworks from Jensen's Grove at dark. Come early to browse the trade show and eat at one of the delicious food vendors. " More HERE. 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Contestant Breakfast FREE 9:00 a.m. Open and Mixed team Branding 1:00 p.m. Rodeo Slack 6:30 p.m. Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races - Saturday Night Performance



POCATELLO

THURSDAY, JULY 4 10 a.m. - Pocatello's 4th of July Parade - "Celebrate America! " Join us for Pocatello's Annual 4th of July Parade on Thursday July 4th! The parade will begin moving at 10 a.m. The parade route will be the same as in 2018, beginning at the Old Town Pavilion traveling South on Main Street and ending on S. 1st. The parade map along with parade registration will be posted in May. Start making plans now for your entries or to select your spot along the route to enjoy the parade. Special thanks to our major sponsors: Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center! ” More HERE. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. - Tribute to America Fireworks Show at the Bannock County Fairgrounds (10588 Fairground Dr, Pocatello, Idaho) - "July 4th we will set the sky on fire at the Tribute to America firework show in Pocatello. This a FREE family event for everyone this year so make plans to join us at the Bannock County Event Center on July 4th. " More HERE.



FORT HALL

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel (777 Bannock Trl, Fort Hall, Idaho.) Free Community Event. More HERE.



REXBURG

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 Whoopee Days - "The rodeo will start at 7 p.m. both nights beginning with the Queen Introductions. The Mutton Bustin will be starting at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in signing your child up for this please remember there is a weight limit of 45 lbs to participate in this, and sign ups are at the rodeo with a $5 entry fee. There will be many events this year including: Break Away, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wresting, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. Those interested in participating need to contact Shane Wright at (208)241-4438 or Tammy Erickson at (208)360-5444. Tickets are available at Albertsons and Broulims in Rexburg. "

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 Whoopee Days - "The rodeo will start at 7 p.m. both nights beginning with the Queen Introductions. The Mutton Bustin will be starting at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in signing your child up for this please remember there is a weight limit of 45 lbs to participate in this, and sign ups are at the rodeo with a $5 entry fee. There will be many events this year including: Break Away, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wresting, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. Those interested in participating need to contact Shane Wright at (208)241-4438 or Tammy Erickson at (208)360-5444. Tickets are available at Albertson's and Broulims in Rexburg. "

THURSDAY, JULY 4 10 a.m. - 90th Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade - The parade will start at the corner of Smith Park at 3rd East and Main Street, travel west on Main Street, to 2nd East, turn south on 2nd East, end at 4nd south at the round-a-bout. "



MENAN

THURSDAY, JULY 4 7:30 a.m. - Flag Raising 7:00 a.m. - 3on3 Basketball - Cut-off for registration is July 2. (Chayla (208) 520-1405) 8:00 a.m.- Pancake Breakfast - $5 Person, $20 Family 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Car Show - Information - Charitable Donation fee of $20 per vehicle (Dennis Dole (208) 270-1268) 10:00 a.m. - Booths 11:00 a.m. - Parade 1:00 p.m. - Kids Races 4:00 p.m. - Duck Race 9:00 p.m. - Retiring of the Flag DARK - Fireworks



MALAD

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 5:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Children's Parade at Malad Area Chamber of Commerce (30 N 100 W, Malad City, Idaho 83252). "Children 12 and under are invited to dress up and decorate your bike, wagon, handcart, non-gas drivable toys in old western or patriotic colors, or just come and help ring in our Independence Day. Line up starts at 5:10 pm on North Main by the Drive-In. Parade steps off at 5:30 pm. The route is south on North Main to Allen Drug. West at the 4-way stop (Bannock). South on 1st West, ending at the Library/Park area with popsicles. The total route is less than a half mile." More HERE.

THURSDAY, JULY 4 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Independence Day Parade - The parade route starts on 200 West by the Elementary School. It goes south to 300 North where it heads east to North Main. It then proceeds south on North Main, with a stop at the Veterans Memorial for the National Anthem and Taps. The parade continues west on Bannock before heading north on 200 West and back to the Elementary School. More HERE.



LAVA HOT SPRINGS

THURSDAY, JULY 4 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Independence Day Fireworks - Celebrate 4th of July in Lava Hot Springs! Fireworks start at dusk! Take in the view from anywhere in downtown Lava. Fireworks are set off from the North mountain. More HERE.



RUPERT

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 10:15 p.m. Fireworks - "What is a celebration without fireworks!? Hope we won’t find out! This display starts off the first day of the Rupert 4th of July Independence Day Celebration! SIX days that includes food, music, lawnmower races, Mutton Busting, 5K/10K/Tri-Athlon, Parade, and fireworks." More HERE.



DRIGGS

THURSDAY, JULY 4 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. - Driggs July 4th Concert - "Spend the evening in Driggs on Independence Day and enjoy a community picnic (BYO) and live music from Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine, The Balsomroots, and Lonesome Gold on the City Center Stage 6 to 9:45 p.m. Then migrate over to any city park or field to watch the huge 20 minute fireworks show starting at 10:15 p.m. The display will be launched from near the airport, east of the Middle School. LeGrand Pierre east of 5th will be closed. " More HERE. 10:15 p.m. 20-minute Fireworks Display



VICTOR

THURSDAY, JULY 4 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - 4th of July Community Breakfast at Victor City Park - "Come grab breakfast before the big 4th of July parade! All proceeds support Community Resource Center of Teton Valley programs and services. We'll have delicious breakfast sandwiches on 460 Bread, locally roasted coffee by Alpine Air Coffee Roasting, chocolate milk for the youngsters (or those young at heart!), and fresh fruit. All for only $5!

The Teton Valley Community Recycling water station will also be on site. Please consider bringing your own coffee mug and/or water bottle!" More HERE.



SODA SPRINGS

THURSDAY, JULY 4 Soda Springs Independence Day Celebration - Fun Run, Parade, Free Carnival, bounce houses, face painting, Fireworks and Fun!



ASHTON

THURSDAY, JULY 4 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. - Rotary Breakfast in City Park -- $7/person 10:00 a.m. - Parade down Main Street After Parade in City Park--Flag Ceremony, Car Show, Booths, Entertainment until 2 p.m. 10:00 p.m. - Fireworks at NFHS Soccer Field



SWAN VALLEY

THURSDAY, JULY 4 10 p.m. - Juyl 4 Fireworks Display - "McColee Partners, Don & Nancy Nellesen and family, and Swan Valley Outfitters are sponsoring a fantastic fireworks display for 2019. We are going to hold off on the Bull Riding for this year due to unforeseen circumstances. Please come and join us at dark as Eagle Rock Blasting will light up the night sky as we celebrate Independence Day in beautiful Swan Valley Idaho! " More HERE.



