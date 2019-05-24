2019 Memorial Day weekend events

U.S. Army

Below are the 2019 Memorial Day events going on in eastern Idaho.

ST. ANTHONY

FRIDAY, MAY 24 Annual Free Fisherman's Breakfast - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. held at Clyde Keefer Park just off Bridge St. in St. Anthony.



BLACKFOOT

FRIDAY, MAY 24 Patriot Field Memorial Day Statue Unveiling Ceremony - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Patriot Field - "Join the community in the unveiling ceremony of the seven-foot bronze statue that will be located in the center of the memorial. In addition, the ceremony will feature remarks from Governor Brad Little, the sculptor Ben Hammond, Major General Garshak and Stuart Portela."



IDAHO FALLS

Field of Honor at Freeman Park - May 25 at 10 a.m. to May 27 at 4 p.m. at Russ Freeman Park (1290 Science Center Dr, Idaho Falls)

KIDK Eyewitness News 3's Todd Kunz will be the emcee of the ceremonies at noon on both Saturday and Monday.

Here's the complete schedule (subject to change):

Saturday, May 25 Sunrise - General Quarters by Bugler Bob Reinisch 10:00 a.m. - Information Desk Opens 12:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremony - Lisa S. Mee

Master of Ceremonies Todd Kunz

Posting of Colors

Pledge of Allegiance

Patriotic Songs

Lt. James Foster, BCSO

Sgt. Jessica Marley, IFPD

Kaydee Mickelsen, 2019 Miss Idaho Falls 1:10 p.m. - Idaho Falls FD Pipe & Drums 1:20 p.m. - Reading of Names - Fallen First Responders 1:30 p.m. - Stasia Acrobats 2:30 p.m. - I.F. Concert Band 4:00 p.m. - Martial Arts Demo Team 4:00 p.m. - Information Desk Closes

Sunday, May 26 Sunrise - General Quarters 10:00 a.m. - Information Desk Opens 10:30 a.m. - Reading of Names - Grand Army of the Republic 11:00 a.m. - Reading of Names - World War I 11:30 a.m. - Reading of Names - World War II 12:00 p.m. - Dignified Flag Disposal - American Legion Post 56 12:30 p.m. - Reading of Names - Korea 1:00 p.m. - Battle Coss Ceremony (KIA) 1:30 p.m. - Tolling of the Boats USVI-US Submariners 2:00 p.m.- Folding of US Flag &Flag Etiquette 2:30 p.m. - One Man Band 4:00 p.m. - Information Desk Closes Sunset - Taps by Bugler Bob Reinisch

Monday, May 27 Sunrise - General Quarters 10:00 a.m. - Information Desk Opens 10:00 a.m. - Reading of Names - Idaho Servicemen honored on the Idaho State Vietnam Memorial in Freeman Park (at the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial) 10:55 a.m. - Reading of the Names - Iraq/Afghanistan 12:00 p.m. - Memorial Day Ceremony Opening Remarks - Emcee Todd Kunz, KIDK-TV Posting of Colors - American Legion Pledge of Allegiance - JR Reseigh National Anthem - Idaho Falls A Capella Choir Invocation - Darrell Homer 12:20 p.m. Welcoming remarks Mayor Rebecca Casper Patriotic songs - Idaho Falls A Capella Choir Musical number - Eagle Rock Pipe Band Memorial Day Tribute - Jay Gaskill Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve (ESGR) 2:20 p.m. - POW/MIA presentation 2:30 p.m. - Stasia Acrobats 3:00 p.m. - National Moment of Silence 3:02 p.m. - Taps 4:00 p.m. - Information Desk Closes 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. - Flag pickup and take down

With the exception of essential services, city offices will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. All auto-load and hand-load garbage collection will be one day late for the week and all container collection will be on schedule for the week.

The Idaho Falls Public Library is closed Monday, May 27.

POCATELLO

Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial at Century High School in Pocatello is open to the public 24 hours a day over the weekend. Friday, May 24 10 a.m. Dedication Ceremony 6:00 p.m. Youth Ceremony and Flag Folding Ceremony Saturday, May 25 8:00 a.m. Run to Remember Registration - Track 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Run to Remember - Track 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Children's Activities 2:00 p.m. USO Show Sunday, May 26 8:00 p.m. Silent Wounds Candlelight Vigil Monday, May 27 5:45 p.m. POW*MIA Thunder Run Tribute 6:00 p.m. Closing Ceremony

at Century High School in Pocatello is open to the public 24 hours a day over the weekend. Brady Chapel will be open to the public on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

will be open to the public on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 16th Annual Idaho Thunder Run Memorial Day is Monday, May 27 ALL RIDERS AND VEHICLES ARE WELCOME 7:00 a.m. - Meet at Rest Lawn Cemetery to stake flags 8:30 a.m.- Arrive & gather at Century High School parking lot for briefing & prayer 9:00 a.m. - Depart Century parking lot for ride to Downey 9:40 a.m. - Arrive in Downey Flag up at Downey Park 10:00 a.m. -Arrive in Downey Veterans Memorial - Ceremony 11:00 a.m. - Conclude ceremony & depart for Lava 11:30 a.m. - Arrive at Lava Hot Springs, flag up at Lava Community Cebter 12:00 p.m. - Flag up & depart for the Lava Veteran's Memorial, Main St - Ceremony 1:00 p.m. - Conclude Ceremony & depart for Grace 1:30 p.m. - Arrive at Grace Lounge for lunch 3:00 p.m. -Depart Grace 3:45 p.m. - Arrive at Ross Park & flag up 4:00 p.m. - Ride to Idaho State Veteran's Home to meet & greet our Heroes on the Hill 5:20 p.m. - Depart from Idaho State Veteran's Home 5:40 p.m. - Ride in for the Closing Ceremony at the Field of Heroes Immediately following Closing Ceremonies we will gather up from at the Field of Heroes & Rest Lawn Cemetery

The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal Memorial Day, May 27. Residents who are scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage and recycling should still place their autocarts out by 7 a.m.

The Bannock County Landfill will be closed to the public Monday, May 27.

REXBURG

The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will be honoring those that have gone before by playing at the Madison County Cemeteries this Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 . Band members will be following the schedule: 9:00 a.m.: Plano and Sutton (Archer) Cemeteries 9:50 a.m.: Burton and Sugar Cemeteries 10:45 a.m.: The Rexburg Cemetery (where all the Pipers will meet and play).

will be honoring those that have gone before by playing at the Madison County Cemeteries this . Band members will be following the schedule: Rexburg City Hall will be closed Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. Monday's garbage routes will be picked up on Tuesday, May 28.

RIGBY

MONDAY, MAY 27 Jefferson County Veterans Team Memorial Day Flag Ceremony on May 27 9:00 a.m. - Grant Central and Roberts Market Lake 10:00 a.m. - Milo and Lewisville 11:00 a.m. Ririe Shelton and Annis Little Butte 12:00 p.m. Rigby Pioneer 1:00 p.m. Veterans Memorial

The Jefferson County Courthouse and Rigby City Hall will also be closed Monday, May 27. The city will have two garbage trucks running the day after Memorial Day. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday, and Tuesday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday.

CHUBBUCK

City Offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2019 in celebration of Memorial Day. City Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Sanitation will run as normal. Residents who are scheduled for a Monday pickup for garbage should still place their carts out by 7 a.m.

in celebration of Memorial Day. City Offices will reopen on Sanitation will run as normal. Residents who are scheduled for a Monday pickup for garbage should still place their carts out by 7 a.m.

SHELLEY

SATURDAY, MAY 25 ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Broulim's Ace Hardware - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Broulim's Ace Hardware (572 South State Street, Shelley) - "First 240 customers will receive a free flag for shopping at our store." ​​​



FORT HALL

MONDAY, MAY 27 Memorial Day Indian Relay Races - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Hall Race Track (Just off I-15/Exit 80 in Fort Hall) - "Join us in Fort Hall on Memorial Day for an exciting day of Indian Relay Racing. On Monday, May 27th, at 1PM the Fort Hall Indian Relay Racing Association will host seven intense races. Be sure to arrive early for your spot in the stands. PRESENTED BY THE SHOSHONE-BANNOCK CASINO HOTEL ADMISSION:

Adults $5

Students (12-17) $3

Children (11 & Under)$2

Elders (62 and Over) $2 LOCATION:

Fort Hall Race Track

Just off I-15/Exit 80

Fort Hall, Idaho RACE DETAILS:

Chief Race ($1,000 Purse, Entry Fee $100, Imitation Warbonnet Required)

Youth Straight ($300 Purse, No Entry Fee, Minimum of 3 Entries)

Youth Relay ($500 Purse, No Entry Fee, Minimum of 3 Entries)

Warrior Race ($1,200 Purse, Entry Fee $100, Minimum of 3 Entries)

Ladies Race ($1,000 Purse, Entry Fee $100, Minimum of 3 Entries)

Ladies Relay ($1,000 Purse, Entry Fee $100, Minimum of 3 Entries)

Indian Relay ($2,000 Purse, Entry Fee $100) RACE DEADLINES:

All Participants need to be registered and all entry fees

need to be paid by 11 a.m. on May 27th, 2019 in Fort Hall, Idaho. For more information please contact Danita Arriwite (208)530-2989."



