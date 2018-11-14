BLM Christmas tree permits available

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Tis the season! And for those looking for an outdoor experience as they begin celebrating the holidays, the Bureau of Land Management has begun issuing Christmas tree permits.

The permits are specifically for Christmas trees on public lands managed by the BLM in southeastern Idaho (Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Office).

They are $15 each with a limit of one per family.

Remember tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on Forest Service lands.

You must have a valid permit to cut and/or remove trees from public lands.

You can purchase BLM Christmas tree permits and learn which areas are available for cutting Christmas trees on public lands, at the following locations:

Upper Snake Field Office, located at 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pocatello Field Office, located at 4350 S. Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, ID Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KJ’s Kwik Stop (BLM trailer will be present) 208-478-6355, located at 226 East 50 South, Malad, ID Fridays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14: 12-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Permits are issued until Dec. 24.