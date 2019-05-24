Crispy Cones to serve up free treat on Memorial Day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local business in Rexburg is serving up a free sweet treat on Memorial Day.

Crispy Cones will be giving free medium Reeds soft serve ice cream cones to all active duty military, dependents of active duty, veterans, firefighters and police officers on Memorial Day.

Owner Jeremy Carlson feels like it's a day to give back to those who give us so much.

"I was raised in the military. My dad was a colonel in the Air Force, and I was always taught to respect those who take a bullet for us overseas, and so we're willing to take a bullet in profit in a sense because without them, we wouldn't have the country we have today, we wouldn't have the freedoms we have today," Carlson said. "I think it's just a little thing a business can do to give back and that's kind of what I believe every business should do."

Crispy Cones in Rexburg will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day.