D91 Veterans Day activities
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A number of schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 are planning Veterans Day activities. Here is more information about some of the events:
- WESTSIDE ELEMENTARY HOLDS VETERANS DAY ASSEMBLY, MONDAY, NOV. 12, 9:45 TO 10:45 a.m.: Students at Westside Elementary will take part in a special assembly honoring Veterans on Monday. The American Legion is providing the color guard and there will be several speakers. Students from grades 3-6 will read "What Freedom Means to Me" essays while students in grades K-2 have made Veterans Day crafts. After the assembly, veterans and their spouses will be treated to a soup and salad lunch.
- DORA ERICKSON PLANS VETERANS DAY ASSEMBLY, MONDAY, NOV. 12, 2:15 TO 2:45 p.m.: Dora Erickson students are celebrating veterans with a Monday afternoon assembly. The event will include the posting of the colors, essay readings, the Armed Forces Medley and other patriotic songs. After the assembly, veterans will be given treats and thank you notes written by students.
- IFHS BAND HOLDS VETERAN'S DAY CONCERT, MONDAY, NOV. 12, 6:30 p.m.: On Monday, IFHS students will hear special announcements including a rendition of Taps played by an IFHS band student. History and government classes will included special Veterans Day lessons and the school has posters celebrating our veterans. At 6:30 p.m., the Idaho Falls High School band is holding a special Veterans Day Salute Concert at the Colonial Theater downtown beginning at 6:30 pm.