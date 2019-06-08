Do-nut fret Friday -- it's National Donut Day!

National Donut Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Time to indulge in your sweet tooth and not feel guilty about it. Friday is National Donut Day!

Employees at the Baker's Dozens in Idaho Falls spent all night and morning preparing for the national holiday day, and some even clocked into the bakery at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Customers were lined up to get their one, free glazed donut when doors opened at 6 a.m.

The Baker's Dozen said that, by 10:30 a.m., they had already made thousands of donuts.

"It has been crazy busy. We thought we were prepared this year and we weren't as much as we thought we were," said Madison Lewis, a manager at Baker's Dozen. "My tip for next year is for those that decide they want to go to National Donut Day to order ahead, always."

The bakery was also selling boxes containing a half-dozen donuts for $5.99 each on Friday.