Haunted Science Lab set for Saturday, Oct. 26

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State University Department of Physics and the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello will host a Haunted Science Laboratory exhibit open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Haunted Laboratory features interactive exhibits designed to delight, fright, and educate kids of all ages.

Exhibits include a Van deGraff generator, hovercraft rides, lasers moving to music and lots of cool illusions with smoke and mirrors.

Several exhibits use the same principles of those of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, except that here they are explained.

The exhibits are also open to schools and educational groups at no charge by appointment Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25.

The entrance fee on Saturday will be $3 per person, or $7 per family (limit 6). All proceeds will go to Kiwanis-supported charities benefiting southeast Idaho children.

It will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the old Pocatello Street Operations Building at 1080 South First Ave. in Pocatello.