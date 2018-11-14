Holiday Fundraisers: Here's how you can help

MGN Online

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there are a lot of ways you can donate to those in need. If you know of a fundraiser not listed, email natalie.nix@localnews8.com, and we will get the list updated as soon as possible!

Diaper Drive through November 17

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will hold a Diaper Drive on November 17 at the Pocatello Fred Meyer from 10 am – 4 pm. The donated diapers will go to families in need in southeast Idaho. Diapers are essential in keeping babies happy and healthy, yet 1 in 3 families in Idaho struggle to afford diapers and low-income families are forced to choose between diapers and food each month. On average diapers cost approximately $80 per month and many community support programs such as food stamps or WIC don't cover the cost of diapers. SIPH's Diaper Drive on November 17th at the Pocatello Fred Meyer is an opportunity for to help increase access to diapers to families in need in Southeast Idaho. For more information, contact Dana Solomon at 208.239.5256 or visit www.siphidaho.org or www.idahodiaperbank.org.

Winter coat, hat and glove drive for elementary kids through the end of November

Northwest Farm Credit Services in Preston, Idaho is launching a drive to collect warm winter coats, hats and gloves for elementary kids in need. To kick things off, Northwest Farm Credit Preston Branch has already donated $2,700. The items collected will be donated to the elementary schools in Southern Bannock County, Bear Lake County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Oneida County.

They have set up an Amazon List for donations. Click HERE to donate. You can also donate at the Preston Branch 102 N State St Ste 2, Preston, Idaho 83263.

Community Food Drive through November 30

Stevens-Henager College in Idaho Falls is proud to present a Community Food Drive, taking place until November 30th at 901 Pier View Drive, Suite 105. You can donate nonperishable food items at the lobby of the college campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. All of the donated nonperishable food items will go to the Idaho Food Bank.

Gear for Paradise through November 29

The Idaho Falls Police Department in conjunction with Taylorview Middle School will be collecting gently used and new sports equipment for those who lost everything to the fire in Paradise California. Nearly 57,000 people have been displaced. Homes, Schools, Churches, the entire town was destroyed. Every little bit helps.

Donations can be delivered to the following locations

Idaho Falls Police Department

605 N Capital. Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Now through November 29 8:00-5:00 Monday-Friday

Taylorview Jr. High

350 Castlerock Ln, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Friday November 16 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday November 20 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday November 27 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

"Operation Care Packages" through December 1

Donations are being accepted for "Operation Care Packages" to send Christmas to our oversea troops. Smith RV in Idaho Falls is collecting donations until Saturday, December 1st at which point Smith RV is going to pay the shipping costs to send these donations to our troops.

There is a drop box at the front door of their store located at the corner of Hitt and Lincoln in Idaho Falls.

You can drop off donations during business hours which are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For a list of items that can be accepted please go HERE.



Coat and Blanket Drive through December 25

The Black Bear Diner in Idaho Falls is holding a coat and blanket drive. The diner will distribute its collections to the local soup kitchen.