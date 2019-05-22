Idaho Falls Chamber sets 4th of July parade plans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 4th of July Liberty on Parade in Idaho Falls will roll out at 9 a.m. and showcase 100 entries including floats, vintage vehicles, dance groups, marching bands and horses.

The parade's 2019 theme is “Empowering the Future."

The parade route follows its traditional course proceeding west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turning south on Boulevard and ending at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard.



You can register your entry in the parade HERE . Parade registration closes May 31 and total number of entries will be capped at 100.

Drivers are urged to use caution in these areas because of the high volume of pedestrians.

To better facilitate floats entering the parade staging area and lining up for the parade, please avoid using Holmes Ave. between 1st Street and 9th Street between 6 – 9 a.m.

All parking and traffic along the parade route will be restricted.

“No parking” will be implemented along the parade route starting at 4 a.m. on July 4. Any vehicle parked on the parade route at 5 a.m. on July 4 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

All vehicles parked on 3rd and 4th Streets (east of Holmes Ave.) and vehicles parked on John Adams Parkway (between Holmes and Tiger Avenue) need to be moved off the roadway by July 3 at 2 p.m.

All vehicles parked in the School District 91 office parking lot and Civic Auditorium parking lot along John Adams need to move from the area by July 3 at 2 p.m.

All motor vehicle traffic will be detoured around the parade route starting at 8 a.m. on July 4.

The Parade Grand Marshal will be the director of Idaho National Laboratory Dr. Mark Peters. He manages this U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory of more than 4,000 scientists, engineers and support staff in multiple nuclear and non-nuclear experimental facilities, with an annual budget of over $900 million.