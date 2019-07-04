Idaho Falls road closures for July 4, 2019

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Before you kick off your Independence Day festivities, be sure to plan ahead and know which roads will be closed.

Those attending the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration should review the Parking & Exiting Map for recommended parking areas based upon your destination following the fireworks.

Traffic plans from the past two years have been evaluated for improvements and slight changes have been made to maximize safety and efficiency as people are exiting the Snake River Landing area following the fireworks.

Routes in and around Idaho Falls will be restricted, and certain parking lots will allow for faster exits to certain locations. Information about parking lot designations is available here.

The road closures listed below will go into effect at the time shown and will reopen when traffic exiting the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has sufficiently cleared.

Current Closures

Milligan Road South of 901 Pier View Drive currently has restricted access and will be​​​​​​ closed beginning at 9 a.m. on July 4th until July 5th at 12:00 p.m.

July 4th at 6 a.m.

Full road closures:

Snake River Pkwy between Pier View Dr. and South Snake River Pkwy

Snake River Pkwy between Pioneer Rd and Utah Ave

Pioneer Rd. near Pioneer Drive

Lochsa Drive

*There is no on-street parking allowed anywhere on Snake River Pkwy or on Pioneer at any time on the 4th of July.

Southbound Closures:

Milligan Rd.

Pioneer Rd. South of Snake River Pkwy

July 4th at 10 p.m.

Portions of the following will be closed in preparation of traffic exiting the fireworks:

Interstate 15 at Sunnyside Rd. (Exit 116) off-ramp closures for northbound and southbound exits (on-ramp closures will be open).

Sunnyside Rd between Snake River Parkway and Pioneer Ln

Northbound closures:

Pancheri Dr. & Utah Ave.

The North segment exiting the Utah Ave. roundabout

Pioneer Dr. & Pioneer Ln.

S. Yellowstone Hwy (26) at 19th Street

Eastbound closures:

Pancheri Dr., East of Skyline Dr.

W. Sunnyside Rd., near I-15 interchange

Southbound closures:

Utah Ave. & Pioneer Rd.

W. Broadway Street & Yellowstone Ave. (Highway 26)

Pancheri Dr. & S. Yellowstone Hwy (Highway 26)

Westbound closures:

Pancheri Dr. & Capital Ave.

W. Sunnyside Rd. & S. Yellowstone Hwy (Highway 91 westbound)

W. Sunnyside Rd at Rollandet

W. Broadway Street & Memorial Dr.

South Tourist park serves as the command post for emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department. In order for emergency vehicles to respond quickly in the event of an emergency, South Tourist Park is closed to all public vehicles, boats & campers/RVs beginning July 3 at noon. The park and adjacent River Walk/Greenbelt will remain open for foot/bicycle traffic. The park will reopen to vehicles boats and camping at noon on July 5.

There are many viewing areas available for both the parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. City officials have released the following regarding marking areas for the fireworks: