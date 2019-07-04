Idaho Falls road closures for July 4, 2019
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Before you kick off your Independence Day festivities, be sure to plan ahead and know which roads will be closed.
Those attending the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration should review the Parking & Exiting Map for recommended parking areas based upon your destination following the fireworks.
Traffic plans from the past two years have been evaluated for improvements and slight changes have been made to maximize safety and efficiency as people are exiting the Snake River Landing area following the fireworks.
Routes in and around Idaho Falls will be restricted, and certain parking lots will allow for faster exits to certain locations. Information about parking lot designations is available here.
The road closures listed below will go into effect at the time shown and will reopen when traffic exiting the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has sufficiently cleared.
Current Closures
- Milligan Road South of 901 Pier View Drive currently has restricted access and will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on July 4th until July 5th at 12:00 p.m.
July 4th at 6 a.m.
Full road closures:
- Snake River Pkwy between Pier View Dr. and South Snake River Pkwy
- Snake River Pkwy between Pioneer Rd and Utah Ave
- Pioneer Rd. near Pioneer Drive
- Lochsa Drive
- *There is no on-street parking allowed anywhere on Snake River Pkwy or on Pioneer at any time on the 4th of July.
Southbound Closures:
- Milligan Rd.
- Pioneer Rd. South of Snake River Pkwy
July 4th at 10 p.m.
Portions of the following will be closed in preparation of traffic exiting the fireworks:
- Interstate 15 at Sunnyside Rd. (Exit 116) off-ramp closures for northbound and southbound exits (on-ramp closures will be open).
- Sunnyside Rd between Snake River Parkway and Pioneer Ln
Northbound closures:
- Pancheri Dr. & Utah Ave.
- The North segment exiting the Utah Ave. roundabout
- Pioneer Dr. & Pioneer Ln.
- S. Yellowstone Hwy (26) at 19th Street
Eastbound closures:
- Pancheri Dr., East of Skyline Dr.
- W. Sunnyside Rd., near I-15 interchange
Southbound closures:
- Utah Ave. & Pioneer Rd.
- W. Broadway Street & Yellowstone Ave. (Highway 26)
- Pancheri Dr. & S. Yellowstone Hwy (Highway 26)
Westbound closures:
- Pancheri Dr. & Capital Ave.
- W. Sunnyside Rd. & S. Yellowstone Hwy (Highway 91 westbound)
- W. Sunnyside Rd at Rollandet
- W. Broadway Street & Memorial Dr.
South Tourist park serves as the command post for emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Falls Fire Department. In order for emergency vehicles to respond quickly in the event of an emergency, South Tourist Park is closed to all public vehicles, boats & campers/RVs beginning July 3 at noon. The park and adjacent River Walk/Greenbelt will remain open for foot/bicycle traffic. The park will reopen to vehicles boats and camping at noon on July 5.
There are many viewing areas available for both the parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. City officials have released the following regarding marking areas for the fireworks:
Snake River Landing is private property. Most of the property will be open to the public for viewing and parking during Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. Certain areas will be restricted. Please be respectful of private property. Fireworks Viewing and Parking Map
Reserving or marking viewing areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the fireworks may not occur prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 on public property or at locations provided by Snake River Landing. To prevent damage to public property or property at Snake River Landing, it is important that items such as, but not limited to, blankets, tarps, and pop-up tents not be placed on the lawn prior to 6 a.m. on July 4.
Any items placed prior to 6 a.m. on July 4 at city parks, River Walk or Snake River Landing may be removed and placed in designated lost and found locations.
To retrieve any lost items, contact Snake River Landing at (208) 557-5300 during regular business hours. The office will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.
To retrieve any lost items left at city parks or the River Walk, contact Parks & Recreation at (208) 612-8480 during regular business hours. City offices will be closed on July 4, but will reopen on July 5.
Items placed on public or private property (including the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing) to designate a reservation are left at the owner's risk and do not create a guarantee that the reserved area will remain available to the person or persons who reserved the area.
All personal belongings brought to event sites on public property or the viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing must be removed by midnight on July 4.
Do not drive stakes into the ground on public or private property at Snake River Landing as they may damage sprinkler heads, pipes or other infrastructure on public property or on viewing locations provided by Snake River Landing.
Do not mark off sidewalks, grass and roadways with defacing material such as any type of paint or adhesive material such as duct tape.
Pop up canopies and tents that may obstruct views must be lowered at sundown prior to the launch of the fireworks at Snake River Landing.
Do not block or interfere with pedestrian access or vehicular traffic or block sidewalks to reserve public areas or viewing areas provided by Snake River Landing.