Police: Idaho child given rat poison while trick-or-treating

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police say the parents of a 7-year-old trick-or-treating in southwestern Idaho found rat poison among their child's candy.
 
The Meridian Police Department in a statement Thursday is warning parents whose children went trick-or-treating on Wednesday in the Presidential subdivision to check their child's candy.
 
Police say the child doesn't remember which house distributed the poison in a small, yellow bag marked as rat poison.
 
Police say there are no suspects.

