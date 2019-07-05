Watch local firework shows HERE

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you can't make it to the firework shows on July 4, don't worry.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will be streaming the shows in Idaho Falls and Pocatello right here on our website.

You can watch the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls HERE.

You can watch the Tribute to America Fireworks Show in Pocatello HERE.

Also, there are a ton of events going on in the area. Don't miss out! You can view our complete list of events HERE.

You can view the rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade and fireworks HERE.

You can view a list of road closures in Idaho Falls HERE.

Keep an eye out for galleries of photos from the local parades as well.