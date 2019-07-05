Watch the 2019 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration here

2019 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Officials said this year's Melaleuca Freedom Celebration featured more than 18,000 fireworks and some brand-new special effects in about 31 minutes.

It was the 27th year the Idaho Falls-based company has hosted the event, which drew over 200,000 spectators last year. This year's display honored American heroes.

"Our approach to creating one of the best fireworks shows in the country is to use the night sky above the Snake River as our canvas. We'll paint the entire sky, from top to bottom, using every color of the rainbow and synchronizing every shell and every note with the soundtrack," said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot.

