Hope Lutheran to offer after-school option

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hope Lutheran School will launch a new after-school program this school year.

School Manager David Roth said the "Expanded Academic Program" will offer first through sixth-grade students regular classes Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. The program will then offer an optional enrollment in the expanded program from 4:05 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at no additional charge. The school offers a Friday day-camp for an additional fee.

"The new Expanded Academic Program exceeds state requirements while continuing to include all of the components of our current robust elementary curriculum," said School Manager, David Roth. "More importantly, these changes come without additional tuition, increasing learning opportunities without an added cost."

Roth said that will virtually eliminate costs associated with after-school care, which could be equivalent to the cost of private school tuition.

"We realize that parents may often have to choose between the education they want for their child and the afterschool care they require," said Roth. "What we're doing is bridging that divide, hopefully increasing access to private education for all families by giving parents the ability to access both high-quality private education and afterschool care in one place and without added cost."

The expanded academic track is expected to include Latin, music, coding and robotics.