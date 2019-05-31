Hospice of Eastern Idaho wins recognition

File photo.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls-based Hospice of Eastern Idaho (HEI) has been named the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2019 Customer Experience Award.

The hospice was recognized for the customer experience for senior health care services.

"Quality care and services is always the goal for our team," said Executive Director Celeste Eld. It is so affirming when families report their satisfaction in this regard."

Over the course of 2018, a sampling of Hospice of Eastern Idaho's customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions and the opportunity to rate HEI in specific categories.