House Speaker Bedke elected VP of state legislatures group

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 03:53 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:53 PM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley has been elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
 
The group in a news release Monday says Bedke was elected Oct. 12 at the group's Fall Executive Committee meeting.
 
The group says Bedke will serve one year as vice president, become president-elect for one year, and then become president in 2021. The presidency alternates every year between Republicans and Democrats.
 
The National Conference of State Legislatures on its website says it's a bipartisan organization that offers research, technical assistance and other help so states can find solutions to difficult problems and remain strong and independent.

