I-15 Blackfoot bridge work to begin Monday

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department will begin making repairs to the Blackfoot Bridge at Exit 93 of Interstate 15 beginning Monday. The work should be complete by October 17.

Crews will be sandblasting and resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing guard rail and completing shoulder work.

The repairs are temporary, until ITD is able to begin a bridge deck rehabilitation project, scheduled for the summer of 2020.

Construction will be performed on northbound I-15 from Oct. 7-9. Traffic control will be removed and traffic will resume as usual after Oct. 9 until southbound construction begins.

Traffic control will continue for southbound I-15 construction from Oct. 15-17.

Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be in effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single-lane, two-way traffic.

Oversized loads will need to use appropriate alternative routes as there will be a 12-foot lane restriction through the construction zone.