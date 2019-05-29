News

Wrong-way driver causes I-15 crash near Idaho Falls

Near the exit 113 interchange

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:40 PM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:29 PM MDT

Idaho Falls, ID - UPDATE 5/28/19 9:04 P.M.:  

All lanes are back open.

According to Idaho State Police, a wrong way driver caused the crash.

There were minor injuries because everyone was wearing seatbelts, as well as two minors in car seats.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound I-15 drivers are at a standstill while first responders deal with a rollover accident.

Traffic has stalled just north of the exit 113 interchange outside of Idaho Falls. Right now, Idaho State Police troopers are diverting traffic off the interstate at the exit. It is still unclear how the crash occurred, or if anyone was hurt. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is also on scene. 

Avoid the area if you can. We will provide updates as the information is given to us.

