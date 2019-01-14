Ice jam covers Butte County road with flood water

MGN Online

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Butte County officials are reviewing options to deal with an ice jam that began to form on the Big Lost River last week. Cold weather created a more serious threat Monday.

County Commissioner Rose Beal said the jam began to flood the approaches of a bridge on 2800 North. She said water began to cover the road Monday and was reaching a point where it might become a threat to homes and other property.

The county is working with irrigation and water resource managers to review diversions or other options to relieve the flooding, which hasn't reached this level in 25 years.

So far, the only major property threat has been to low-lying farm land.

The ice jam is located on the Big Lost River just south of Moore and northwest of Arco.

The National Weather Service warns that people living near the river should be prepared for ice jam flooding and take precautions to protect livestock and residences.

