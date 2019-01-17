Icy roads cause slide-offs, cancel schools

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Freezing rain caused icy conditions from Blackfoot to Rexburg Thursday morning. Police are warning drivers to drive with caution.

Several slide-offs were reported to police along Interstate 15 to Idaho State Police. No injuries have been reported from the slide-offs.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, an accident on I-15 near the Shelley exit was blocking the right side of the northbound lane.

Because of the icy roads, several charter schools were closed including the Blackfoot School District and the Snake River School District.

In the Bonneville School District 93, a text message was sent saying there would be no buses for those in the Camora Loma, Blackhawk, Panarama, Foundes area due to the icy roads and said students would need to find an alternative Transport. Later, the district said those students who were affected by having no buses would be excused from school.

District 93 buses will not be running for Pre-school and Mid-day Kindergarten today in the following areas: Panorama, Foothills area, Rimrock above the foothills, Founders Pointe, Hawks Landing, Comore Loma, High Willow, Blackhawk and Bone area.

A Jefferson County School District bus slid into a parked semi-truck that putting on chains. It happened the road across from the Osgood gas station.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said that the call came in at 7:27 a.m.

There were 17 children on the bus, but there were no injuries.

A winter storm warning is in effect until Friday morning in the higher elevations. Some mountain areas could see between 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Lower valley will see mostly rain as temperatures will be in the high 30's. Click here for the latest weather forecast.