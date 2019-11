Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Highway 36 between Montpelier and Preston is closed due to a semi-truck crash in Emigration Canyon.

PARIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports Idaho Highway 36 is blocked.

A semi-trailer overturned and blocked the road. The area involved is between Liberty and Mink Creek.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office said the road will likely be closed until around 7 p.m. Wednesday.