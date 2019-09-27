Idaho Falls adopts clean energy resolution

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Although it already uses 100% clean and carbon free energy, the Idaho Falls City Council has approved a resolution to pursue clean energy use and policies throughout the city. The resolution includes infrastructure, building design, and vehicle purchases.

The resolution formalizes the city's commitment to maintain clean, carbon-free electricity generation and to integrate clean energy use across all city operations.

"We want to ensure that we manage our City resources in a manner that ensures a resilient and sustainable future," said Mayor Rebecca Casper. "We've worked very hard to establish Idaho Falls as a leader in clean energy production and use, and we want to continue to pursue new, economically viable and environmentally responsible policies and practices throughout the city."

Idaho Falls Power Director Bear Prairie emphasized the importance of a diverse energy portfolio that includes wind, hydro power, and other clean energy strategies.

"Maintaining our carbon free electricity portfolio and leveraging it to the benefit of our community is of paramount importance to us," said Prairie. "All across the country there is continuing policy and legal discussion about restrictions on carbon emissions and electricity production. It is really remarkable that while states and cities and power utilities are struggling in the face of increasing regulation, Idaho Falls has already attained a 100 percent carbon free portfolio. That is a real credit to our city leaders and a huge benefit to our ratepayers."

The city is partnering on future energy projects, including the Carbon Free Power Project and Small Modular Reactor.