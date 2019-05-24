Idaho Falls Adventure Pass now for sale

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Four Idaho Falls non-profit organizations have teamed up to offer discounts through a single "Adventure Pass."

It is the second year they've offered the ticket, which includes the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls Arts Council, Idaho Falls Zoo, and Museum of Idaho. The ticket also includes discounts for three other institutions including The Edge Climbing and Fitness, East Idaho Aquarium, and IJump Idaho.

The pass, which is good through September 30, offers two options for individuals and families. The passes are $20 for individuals and $77 per family. Proceeds return to the participating organizations.

"The multi-attraction pass really helps open doors for all of us," said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council. "It's perfect for engaging tourists and those new to our community, but it is also a great way to encourage long-time eastern Idaho residents to visit some places they may have never been before. All of our organizations complement each other and make our community a really rich one."

Specific details are available here or at the ARTitorium on Broadway.