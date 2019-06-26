Idaho Falls Animal Shelter reminds dog owners to keep pets on a leash

IdahoFalls Animal Shelter reminds dog owners to keep pets on a leash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter has been receiving many calls and complaints about loose dogs roaming in Freeman Park.

The animal shelter is reminding dog owners that this is illegal.

If you plan to take your dog out anywhere in Bonneville County, your dog is required to wear a leash.

The exception to that regulation is the dog park by Snake River Animal Shelter.

It is a misdemeanor to allow dogs to go without a leash, and if caught owners will have to appear in court.

Kayla Key, Animal Control Officer said, "Cracking down on dogs at large in Freeman Park and in any park for that matter is a big deal. Of course, we give people warnings at first, but they should know better. It is public law, you cannot have your dog off a leash. We will be enforcing this law and depending on the prosecutor, you could face jail time. Hopefully, that will get across to some people and realize that this is a big deal and this is a safety hazard."

On a lighter note, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter would like to thank the community for all of their support and donations this past year.

Five years ago, their rate of euthanizing cats was at 70%, and this year it's down to 5%.

They say this would not have been possible without the community's help.