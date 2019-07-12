Idaho Falls Attorney Wiley Dennert named Magistrate Judge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls attorney Wiley R. Dennert has been selected as the new Bonneville County Magistrate Judge. Dennert will replace the Honorable Steven Boyce, who became a 7th District Judge on June 1.

The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission, which made the section, interviewed five candidates seeking the appointment Friday. Magistrate Commission Chairman, Administrative District Judge Joel Tingey, said the commission was confident the people of Bonneville County and the Seventh District would be well-served by the appointment.

Dennert attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He obtained his undergraduate degree in 1997 and his Juris Doctorate Degree in 2000. Dennert served in the Idaho and Utah Army National Guard from 1989 to 1998. He served as law clerk to Judge Gregory Anderson from 200 to 2002, then went into private practice with the firm of Nelson, Hall, Parry and Tucker since 2002.

Judge Dennert has also served as a board member for Adoptionlife.org, LDS Family Services' Advisory Board, and as a volunteer attorney for the CASA board.

Dennert will now serve an 18-month probationary period, after which he will stand for retention election in Bonneville County. If retained by voters, he will serve a four-year term.

