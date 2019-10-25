Idaho Falls buys "Funland" and "4-H" properties

Google Earth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls City Council has completed two real estate transactions.

Under the first, Idaho Falls has purchased the assets of Funland at Tautphaus Park. Saying it would foster economic growth and make the city a more livable community, the city agreed to pay $120,000 for the property.

The amusement park has operated for over 70 years, according to Councilman Jim Freeman. He said recent public polling indicated a strong desire to maintain it.

The sale agreement includes the carousel, Ferris wheel, Octopus Ride, and any intellectual property connected to the amusement park. Most of the purchase price, $100,000, was approved in the 2018-2019 budget. The remaining $20,000 was included in the 2019-2020 budget.

Looking to the future, Parks and Recreation Director P.J. Holm said the city hoped to fold the park into its zoo operation. Future development could include neon lighting and music. "We're just excited to see a lot more years of kids in our community being able to benefit from it," said Holm.

The second sale agreement finalizes a deal with Bonneville County. The city will purchase former 4-H property that was part of the county fairgrounds near Tautphaus Park. Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department budgeted $107,500 in its 2019-2020 budget. Under terms of the agreement, the city will make three additional annual payments of the same amount in 2020, 2021, and 2022 for a total sale price of $430,000.

Under an original agreement laying out the plan, Idaho Falls agreed to sell property it owned at Sandy Downs to Bonneville County for use as a new 4-H facility.

City building maintenance officials said a building on the property was in good condition, but recommended updated windows, lighting, and baseboard heating to save on operational costs. Idaho Falls was interested in the property to allow for an expansion of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society also donated $50,000 towards purchase of the property.