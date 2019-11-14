Idaho Falls considers E-scooter rules

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls City Council is tinkering with plans for a new ordinance to regulate the use of E-Scooters in the city.

City Attorney Randy Fife has constructed a basic ordinance, outlined after one already adopted in Boise.

When he brought it to the council this week, there were many blanks that needed to be filled, including things like speed limits, areas of operation, helmet or safety requirements, or other restrictions, and no recommendations on penalties or fees. Initially, at least, the ordinance focuses more on businesses renting out the scooters to clients than to privately owned units.

Based on his research of e-scooters in other cities, Police Chief Bryce Johnson said the biggest issues they've experienced involve reckless riders and the fact they are often left lying all over town.

The council also indicated concern for protecting pedestrians and others using the same streets, paths, and sidewalks.

City Council members are also reviewing what might be the best way to pay for enforcement of the rules they ultimately adopt, whether that be registration, licensing, or other franchising fees.

So far, city officials say they know of only one company operating in Idaho Falls, although they expect more in the near future.