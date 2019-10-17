Idaho Falls considers fiber expansion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Power will review the status of its Fiber Optic Pilot Project during an open house tonight.

IFP General Manager Bear Prairie will present the City Council with an analysis of the residential program. The council may vote Thursday night on whether or not to expand the program to the entire community.

The meeting is set to begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and a formal city council meeting at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at Sunnyside Elementary at 165 Cobblestone Lane.

