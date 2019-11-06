In Bonneville County: Idaho Falls Council seat decided

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - All of the Idaho Falls City Council incumbents sought re-election this year. There was only one race, and that paired incumbent Tom Hally against challenger Stephanie Lucas

Hally won that race by a vote of 2169 to 1702.

Patrons of the Swan Valley Elementary School district were asked to approve a five-year, $100,000 per year plant facilities levy. The measure required a 55% majority for approval. The final vote was 98 in favor to 150 against.

It would have cost property owners about $42.32 per year per $100 thousand valuation.

