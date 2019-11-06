News

In Bonneville County: Idaho Falls Council seat decided

Swan Valley levy fails

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:01 PM MST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:41 PM MST

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - All of the Idaho Falls City Council incumbents sought re-election this year. There was only one race, and that paired incumbent Tom Hally against challenger Stephanie Lucas

Hally won that race by a vote of  2169 to 1702.                          

 

Patrons of the Swan Valley Elementary School district were asked to approve a five-year, $100,000 per year plant facilities levy.   The measure required a 55% majority for approval.   The final vote was 98 in favor to 150 against.    

It would have cost property owners about $42.32 per year per $100 thousand valuation.

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.

You can view more election results HERE.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories