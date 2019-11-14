Idaho Falls gains a new indoor training complex

Idaho Falls gains a new training complex

IDAHO FALLS, ID -

There is a new state of the art training facility in Southeast Idaho.

The new training complex in Idaho Falls is at the Melaleuca Events Center, south of Sandy Downs, and final preparations are underway before tomorrow's open house.

"That's exactly right," Bonneville County Commissioner, Bryon Reed said. "If you build it, they will come. We've had some great sponsors that helped us on this building and we're just thrilled that the Melaleuca event center will be used for such a worthwhile purpose."

The Bonneville Youth Soccer League is putting the final touches on their new training complex.

"We unrolled 8 rolls of turf 15 feet wide 75 feet long and heavier than anything I've ever lifted," BYSL Executive Director Jason Child said.

From new nets, to new turf; this complex allows athletes in Southeast Idaho to get ahead of the competition.

"Having the ability to continue to develop skills over the wintertime instead of taking 6 months off, for those people who've really focused on soccer and those kids, it makes a world of difference and we see it as we go out and compete," Bonneville Youth Soccer League coach, Brandon Lee said.

"Consequently we just need to get out a place where these kids can come, get out on the turf, keep their ball touch, and their technical skills and keep enjoying the game," Child said.

One thing is clear from everyone in the building, they built this for the love of the game.

"We're 100 percent volunteers, so when you are a volunteer group and you put something together like this, it's really special," Lee said.

The open house for the league and complex is tomorrow from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

More information about the league is at byslsoccer.org