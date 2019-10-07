Idaho Falls ice skating rink is now open

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Saturday, the Idaho Falls Ice Skating arena reopened its doors to the public.

They will be open for birthday parties, ice skating practice and recreational ice competitions.

They will now be bringing adult-only ice skating sessions in addition to its public ice skating hours

The Idaho Falls Parks and Rec department hope the ice skating arena will provide the community with wintertime fun.

Christopher Horsley, recreation superintendent, said, "We work hard to make this community a great community and this is just one asset or one facility that you can use during the winter and colder months to stay active and stay lively and have a great time."

Later this month, the arena will host a costume ice skating event.