Idaho Falls looks for input on improvement project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls is turning its intersection improvement eye towards 17th Street and Woodruff.

The city's public works department will host a "conversation" to get public feedback on plans to improve traffic flow and safety.

"We've seen real benefits from similar improvements at other locations, so we are excited to be going out to the community discussing the possibility of making upgrades to this major intersection," said City of Idaho Falls Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen. "This project will improve both vehicular progression, and safety for all users, so it is definitely important."

The planned improvements include an additional left-hand turn lane and a dedicated right-turn lane on each intersection approach. The layout would be similar to that built earlier at 17th and South 25th East (Hitt Road). It is currently in design and development with construction scheduled in 2022.

The public meeting is scheduled Thursday, November 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Theresa Bunker Elementary School library.

