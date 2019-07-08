Idaho Falls man charged with excessive DUI

Ronald G. Nieweg

Ronald G. Nieweg

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies arrested the driver of a GMC pickup at around 5:40 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said the pickup swerved prior to crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Ammon Road and 17th Street.

Deputies said Ronald G. Nieweg, 67, of Idaho Falls showed signs of impairment when he fell to the ground after getting out of his vehicle after the crash. They also saw an opened liquor bottle in his vehicle.

After he got a medical clearance at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Nieweg was taken to the Bonneville County Jail. His breath testing showed a blood-alcohol content of .28. That is more than three times the legal level of .08 BAC.

Nieweg was charged with felony excessive DUI and misdemeanor possession of an open container of liquor.