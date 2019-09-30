Idaho Falls man held for sexual exploitation of a minor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested an Idaho Falls man last Thursday for the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arnulfo Gonzalez-Torres, 22, was being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office is not releasing a lot of information about the case, except to say that he allegedly possessed sexually exploitive material. Several agencies, including Idaho Falls and Rexburg Police, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor, and Homeland Security participated in the investigation.

Under Idaho law, any individual count of felony sexual exploitation of a child can be punished by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local polce, the Attorney General's ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

