Idaho Falls man sentenced on pornography charges

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls man faces over 11 years in federal prison for possessing sexually explicit images of minors.

Stanley Gallegos, 62, was sentenced in US DIstrict Court in Pocatello Monday to 135 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the charges on January 2, 2019.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Gallegos to pay $150,600.80 in restitution and a $50,000 fine. Gallegos will also be required to register as a sex offender.



According to court records, in March 2017, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Gallegos's home in Idaho Falls. Agents discovered Gallegos had a laptop computer connected to a private home network and multiple hard drives. During a forensic search of Gallegos's devices and hard drives, agents found over 62,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Judge Nye also ordered Gallegos to turn over his computer, hard drives, and network equipment, which were used in the commission of the offense.

The case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. It is part of a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 as part of Project Safe Childhood. It is designed to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

