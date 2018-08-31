Idaho Falls Police arrest one suspect after short foot chase

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls police took one person into custody after a short foot pursuit on the west side of town Thursday night.

Police initiated a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of Saturn Avenue and Vassar Way.

One person in the vehicle jumped out and ran from Police. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, after a foot chase.

Several more police units and an ambulance responded to the area as well.

No names or charges have been released.

There is no word if there were any injuries to officers or the suspect.